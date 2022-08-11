A beautiful woman who lives in Johannesburg has taken to the socials to celebrate obtaining a new employment opportunity as an internal auditor

Nozipho Hadebe looked chuffed about the big milestone in the cute pic she posted on LinkedIn

The lovely lady’s amazing news warmed the hearts of online peeps who heartily congratulated her about the gig

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

A gorgeous young woman from Johannesburg in Gauteng is all smiles after landing herself a new job as an internal auditor.

Nozipho Hadebe is excited about her new employment opportunity. Image: Nozipho Hadebe/LinkedIn.

Source: UGC

The hun bagged the employment opportunity at MultiChoice, taking to the socials to celebrate the awesome new gig. How inspiring!

Nozipho Hadebe, who holds a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Pretoria, looked hella cute on the snap posted to LinkedIn, with the babe’s caption reading:

“I am happy to share that I am starting a new position as Internal Auditor at the MultiChoice Group!”

Netizens were wowed by the beaut’s amazing achievement, with heartwarming well-wishes pouring in:

Lefu Mokoena said:

“Congratulations, all the best.”

Bothwell Upenyu Togara is totally impressed with the beautiful lady:

“Congratulations. Please may you shine and progress well.”

Phuthuma Mahamba is next level wowed:

“Congratulations, and may God bless you abundantly, sisi.”

Messias Ndongala added:

“Happy for you. Congratulations.”

Samkelisiwe Gwala is expecting great things:

“Congratulations, Nozi, wishing you all the best.”

Zukile Ernest Thube reacted:

“May this success lead to greater achievements in years to come. Congratulations on your present and upcoming successes, Nozipho. Inspiring news indeed to be engaged in a new designation as an internal auditor.

"We take this noble opportunity to acknowledge your jubilations and achievement at this moment. Your LinkedIn family is incredibly proud of all your accomplishments this year and wishes you a bright future and a prosperous career path ahead.”

Johannesburg honours graduate grateful for landing job as HR intern after bagging degree 3 months ago

In a related story by Briefly News, a lady from Johannesburg who recently bagged her Bachelor of Commerce Honours degree in HR is over the moon about landing an internship.

Shandukane Baloyi is still in disbelief after obtaining employment and says it feels like a dream to have a job finally. The young lady has had a tough year and lost her dad just two days before graduation, yet she persevered and is already a master’s candidate.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News