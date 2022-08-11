A lady from Limpopo is super grateful and emotional about finally obtaining employment after her long job search

Motlalepula Mathole took to LinkedIn to share the amazing news, expressing how thankful she is for the support she received from netizens

Online peeps were so happy for the perseverant lady and sent her the sweetest well-wishes on her post

A woman from Limpopo is on cloud nine and very emotional after finally bagging a job after struggling for a long time in her search for employment.

Motlalepula Mathole is emotional and so happy after finding employment. Image: Motlalepula Mathole/LinkedIn.

Source: UGC

With the high rate of unemployment in South Africa, it’s understandable that anyone who finds a job of any kind would be amped about the accomplishment.

Motlalepula Mathole shared her fantastic news on LinkedIn, posting about how thankful she is to finally be an employed hun after the search for a job nearly drove her to depression:

“Good morning, fam. I just got hired. I’m so emotional right now, but thanks to everyone who was rooting for me.”

The sweetest congratulatory messages poured in for the determined young woman, with online peeps genuinely happy for her.

Here are some of the coolest reactions:

Samantha Liecorn is super amped:

“Congratulations, sister.”

Patricia Parkies hopes she’ll find a job soon as well:

“Congratulations. We thank God for the breakthrough. Don't forget to pray for me as well.”

Sumuel Masilo wrote:

“Congratulations on your new job.”

Mandla Memela is wowed:

“Wow, well done!”

Glammy Magolela added:

“Bravo! Bravo! Bravo! Congrats on your new job. May Almighty God be with you.”

Stunning lab technologist from Johannesburg celebrates big wins: Lands 1st whip, new home and dream job

In another inspiring story about female success and new employment written by Briefly News, a hard-working young lady from Johannesburg is super amped for her major wins, bagging herself a new job, her first whip and a lovely home.

The Johannesburg-based babe took to LinkedIn to express how grateful she is for the major blessings and thanked God for granting her the milestones. Social media users went absolutely nuts for the young lab technologist’s achievements and congratulated her on the big wins.

