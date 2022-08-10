A pretty lady from Johannesburg is super hyped about her new position as a senior credit controller at Vodacom, posting a cute snap online to celebrate the occasion

Lerato Klaas looked thrilled with her accomplishment, with her lovely pic getting a lot of attention on social media

LinkedIn peeps wished the stunner well for the new journey, and flooded her comment section with super sweet messages

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

A beautiful young woman who resides in Johannesburg is amped about landing herself a job as a senior credit controller at Vodacom, celebrating the milestone on LinkedIn.

Lerato Klaas is excited about being a senior credit controller. Image: Lerato Klaas/LinkedIn.

Source: UGC

Lerato Klaas, who holds a National Diploma in Accounting that she obtained from the University of Johannesburg, was a credit controller at the company for an entire year before being promoted to a more senior position.

The perseverant young lady looked very happy about the new title, posting a cute snap before her first day on the grind, with the post’s caption reading:

“As I begin my journey as a senior credit controller. God has been good.”

Social media peeps were overjoyed for successful Lerato, hyping her up sweetly in the comment section of her social media post.

Let’s take a peek at some of the coolest reactions:

Melvin Buju Zulu is super inspired:

“Lerato Klaas, wishing you well in your journey.”

Nonjabulo Nene reacted:

“Congratulations, Sisi.”

Christopher Mokobi wrote:

“Congratulations, Lerato. May God bless you on your new journey.”

Wakundoti Muyapekwa tried shooting his shot:

“Looking beautiful.”

Mahlakgane Edward added:

“Congratulations and all the best for your new position.”

Stunning lab technologist from Johannesburg celebrates big wins: Lands 1st whip, new home, and dream job

In another story about an inspiring babe written by Briefly News, a hard-working young lady from Johannesburg is super amped for her major wins, bagging herself a new job, her first whip, and a lovely home.

The Johannesburg-based babe took to LinkedIn to express how grateful she is for the major blessings and thanked God for granting her the milestones. Social media users went absolutely nuts for the young lab technologist’s achievements and congratulated her on the big wins.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News