A beautiful young lady is super excited about graduating twice from the University of Johannesburg within the space of three months

Buyisiwe Masuku now holds an entire honours degree in strategic communications and already has her eyes set on her third degree

Heartfelt congratulatory messages poured in for the go-getter babe, with online peeps wowed by her amazing achievement

A beautiful young woman from Johannesburg is super amped about graduating twice within the space of three months.

Buyisiwe Masuku bagged two degrees within three months. Image: Buyisiwe Masuku/LinkedIn.

Buyisiwe Masuku studied strategic communications at the University of Johannesburg and is now an entire honours graduate.

Taking to LinkedIn, the good sis posted about how excited she feels after bagging two degrees in the same year and looked super lovely in the snaps posted online, wearing a traditional Xhosa outfit at one of the graduations.

Buyisiwe, who works as a marketing intern at Tiger Brands, is also a high achiever and already has her eyes set on pursuing a master’s degree. How inspiring!

In the caption of the stunner’s post, she thanked God for blessing her with the amazing milestone:

“Graduated twice in the space of three months. To God above, I cannot thank you enough, and to the women who were there through this journey, we did it! I am currently itching for a third belt.”

Online peeps wished the stunner well for her accomplishment and were totally wowed by her fantastic academic feat.

Here are some of the coolest reactions:

Jelele Mokhine is incredibly inspired:

“Wow, absolutely amazing and awesome.”

Precious Tselana reacted:

“Amazing. Congratulations.”

Sesi Edith Sithole added:

“Mthondo wethusi ngempela. Congratulations.”

Nkhensani Velma Mathebula is totally happy for the high-achieving sis:

“Congratulations, Buyi.”

