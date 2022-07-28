A lady from Johannesburg who recently bagged her Bachelor of Commerce Honours degree in HR is over the moon about landing an internship

Shandukane Baloyi is still in disbelief after obtaining employment and says that it feels like a dream to finally have a job

The young lady has had a tough year and lost her dad just two days before graduation, yet she persevered and is already a master’s candidate

A determined young woman is on cloud nine about obtaining an internship after recently bagging her Bachelor of Commerce Honours degree in Human Resource Management from the University of Johannesburg.

Shandukane Baloyi obtained an internship in HR after recently obtaining her honours degree. Image: Shandukane Baloyi/LinkedIn.

Taking to LinkedIn, Shandukane Baloyi said that bagging a job in her field of study felt like a dream come true.

The perseverant woman, who now works at Spitz Shoes, has big plans for the future and is already an entire master’s candidate. How inspiring!

In her post, the young Shandukane expressed how thankful she is for the amazing big break she has been afforded:

“I started my new role last week Monday, but it still feels like a dream. I'm so grateful for this opportunity.”

The young woman has had a bumpy 2022 thus far and shared in a separate LinkedIn post that she lost her dad only two days before obtaining her degree.

Commenting on the determined graduate’s news about finding employment, social media peeps shared how thrilled they were about her accomplishment:

Muhumuza J hopes Shandukane will have even more success:

“Congratulations, Baloyi! Many more blessings.”

Nicoleen Appelgryn reacted:

“Best of luck and congratulations!”

Thulani Mathebula is praying for an internship too:

“Can't wait to get mine.”

Thabiso Manela added:

“A grateful heart is a magnet for miracles.”

Stunning lab technologist from Johannesburg celebrates big wins: Lands 1st whip, new home and dream job

Meanwhile, in a similarly inspiring story by Briefly News, a hard-working young lady from Johannesburg in Gauteng is super excited about her major wins, bagging herself a new job, her first whip and a lovely home.

The babe took to the socials to express how grateful she is for the major blessings and thanked God for granting her the milestones. Social media users went absolutely nuts for the young lab technologist’s achievements and congratulated her on the big wins.

