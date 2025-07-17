A prominent South African prophet's church performance captured the attention of many and displayed his distinct method of worship

The well-known religious figure, Prophet Mboro, shared a lively clip on a popular video platform, TikTok, sparking significant public interest

Social media users reacted with amusement, while others appreciated the pastor's fresh and unique style

Prophet Mboro recently became a talking point, this time due to a spirited church video that charmed the public.

Posted by the pastor @mboro_moporo on TikTok, the clip became a sensation, drawing widespread engagement and prompting a wave of positive responses from online viewers.

In the compelling video, the prophet stands out, dressed in a smart blue suit and black hat. He begins chanting a powerful hymn, which, when translated from isiZulu, declares, "Satan doesn't belong here." After several strong repetitions, the spiritual leader gets into the moment, breaking into spontaneous, joyful dance moves, backed by his enthusiastic choir.

The hymn then takes an interesting turn, changing to proclaim, "God belongs here," before transforming once more to confidently say, "Mboro belongs here." Throughout this, the pastor keeps up his excited singing and happy body movements, creating a memorable and very lively show of faith and personal expression. The clip ends with him quoting a Bible verse and adding that he has no time for stress, strain, depression, and criticism because he is anointed, appointed and ordained.

SA reacts to Prophet Mboro's post

The clip gained 482K views, 36K likes, and 1.8K comments from social media users who were entertained by the pastor. Many called him "the most entertaining pastor in Mzansi," appreciating his light-hearted and genuine nature.

Some admitted that previous media stories had made them dislike the pastor, but his recent series of authentic videos were now changing their minds. Others praised his clear affection for his churchgoers, suggesting that his relaxed personality was a sign of his true care, likely making those attending his services feel comfortable and welcome.

User @MsLee46 071- 4467-497 said:

"Never skip Mboro's videos😂😂. I like him, he's a vibe."

User @rebaonecalvin

"Dropping every week🔥, hit after hit🔥, no features 🥺🔥."

User @Spitcharo added:

"The only real mfundisi (pastor) who enjoys church time ⏲️. Some might think he's crazy. Yeah! He's crazy for God. Starting to admire you Mporoporopopo 😂❤️."

User @Bonnie Sbonakaliso Somkhanda commented:

"Why do these videos always show up in the morning, when I haven't spoken to anyone? And the first thing they hear is me laughing out loud🤣. Bangene nceku Yenkosi (Do your thing, a man of God)."

User @Vicky McQueena shared:

"Honestly, Mboro is in his world, living according to his own rules. He is living the life."

User @LV said:

"The most authentic man of God. This is a real man of God in a country filled with fake pastors😏. If you hate Mboro, you hate yourself. It's a reflection of yourself🤗."

