A Togolese pastor delivered a full sermon while in front of the congregation rocking his 6-inch stilettos

The video of him in the unexpected outfit choice as he spoke about love and unity went viral after it was posted on TikTok

Social media users were left speechless, praising his confidence, while others called the moment a wild sign of the times

A Togolese pastor walked up and down on stage, preaching in high heels. Image: Apostle Elijah Ayer Courage

Source: Facebook

A man of God took the pulpit in a way no one saw coming and confidently paraded the stage up and down in his stileto heels.

The clip, shared on TikTok by @elijah.courageministry, quickly hit millions of views, and people online couldn't believe what they were seeing.

The pastor preaches in high heels

In the now-viral video, the Togolese preacher confidently walks across the stage in towering black stilettos. He wears fitted charcoal jeans and a navy Tommy Hilfiger long polo shirt, and matches the bold fit with an equally bold sermon. A local interpreter translated his English message as he passionately preached about unity, compassion, and rejecting judgment.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

What stood out, beyond the powerful message, was how naturally he moved on his heels. With full energy and zero wobbles, he strutted the stage like a pro, occasionally stopping to engage with the crowd.

The pastor's confidence impressed many social media users. Image: Apostle Elijah Ayer Courage

Source: Facebook

SA goes wild over the clip

The clip gained massive views, reaching 8.9M, 386K likes, and nearly 47K comments from social media users who were shocked to see a pastor in heels. Many were in stitches, wondering if he wore those every day or just for church services.

Some said they couldn’t believe their eyes and joked that he walked better in stilettos than most women they knew. Others, however, were stunned and confused, calling it a “sign of the end times.”

User @Polite joked:

"The wife once found them in their house, and he claimed it's his, now he has to wear them most of the time 😂."

User @Maria💕 said:

"But he has good legs😩."

User @Emillie added:

"My spiritual dad told me to leave heels because they represent a god named Baphomet. I think I'm starting to see some sense in it."

User @Don Raji shared:

"It is the audacity of those church members to sit there so quietly like everything is okay 😏."

User @KAY🇺🇸🇬🇭 added:

"He’s smart… he wants to catch your attention to listen to the word of God."

User @Yaa_Asempa🇬🇭 said:

"Why’s nobody talking about the fact that he walks so good in them?"

Watch the TikTok video below:

3 Briefly News church-related articles

A former ZCC member slammed the church for its disturbing, ungodly practices during a visit to a local podcast, saying it houses the biggest witches.

A group of women were captured entering the church with trolleys full of groceries they had bought for their church leader, sparking a huge debate online.

Pastor Tim Omotoso received a warm welcome when he returned to his Nigerian church after the Department of Home Affairs banned him from South Africa.

Source: Briefly News