A local content creator had people in stitches with his skit pretending to be an Afrikaner refugee living in the US

The video, shared on TikTok, shows him insisting on speaking Afrikaans to an American cop and confusing Walmart with Spar, among the many funny things

Social media users couldn't get enough of the relatable language, sharp humour, and creative storytelling, calling the young man very talented

A funny young man shared another episode of his skits about Afrikaner refugees, leaving internet users in stitches. Image: troysheperds

Source: Instagram

A content creator had internet users rolling with laughter with his skit as a boujee Afrikaner refugee in the US.

The young man, TikTok user @troysheperds, shared the clip on the platform, attracting massive views, likes, and comments from social media users who loved every second of it.

The Afrikaner in America skit

In the hilarious clip, he plays an overly confident Afrikaner man named 'Jaco' who’s just arrived in the US. Sitting in a car with his wife 'Marietjie,' he proudly shares they are going to Walmart, but keeps calling it Spar, to grab a few things. Out of nowhere, a cop pulls him over. Instead of panicking, the character starts rambling in Afrikaans, asking why the officer doesn't respond to his greeting.

After the cop character asks for his license, he explains that he forgot it at home, saying he is just going around the corner. The officer refuses to listen to the excuse and issues him a ticket. He casually asks his wife for $10 to give the cop, 'for a cool drink,' clearly thinking this is how it’s done. The skit ends with the cop, played by the @troysheperds as well, freaking out, completely thrown by the attempted bribe.

Social media users were impressed by the young man's good Afrikaans speech. Image: @troysheperds

Source: TikTok

Mzansi loves the Afrikaner skits

The clip gained 144K views, 20K likes, and over 800 comments from social media users who could not contain their amusement. Many said the language, accent, and demeanour were spot-on acting, with some quoting lines in the comments.

Some were shocked they understood so much Afrikaans and didn’t realise how much culture was packed into everyday jokes. Others praised the comedian’s creativity and begged him to keep the refugee series going.

User @Sisi B said:

"Please do one when he finds out that America doesn't have the Toyota Hilux or Land Cruiser 😂🙏."

User @MfanaDoors added:

"You lowkey teaching us Afrikaans 😭🤞."

User @euneth3 commented:

"The only Afrikaans I understand perfectly is from this guy👌🥰

User @Zhando_S shared:

"🤣 Premium content 👌🏾."

User @thelazylifecoach added:

"Petition to give him a TV show. We need this as a country right now!! 🤣🤣😭."

User @REDHOOD said:

"Okay, I don't mean anything by this. But why do I understand every word of what you are saying, yet I almost failed Afrikaans in matric? I can't understand it when Afrikaans people speak Afrikaans 🤣."

