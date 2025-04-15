An Afrikaner farmer who relocated to America showed off how comfortable he was in the Land of the Free

The man was coming from another state, getting home to find his dear wife in the clip shared on TikTok

Social media users wished them a good time in the country, with others mentioning their families in regions not too far from his

A farmer living in America showed off his cute apartment. Image: Jacques Faith van Tonder

Source: TikTok

Since President Donald Trump opened the borders for Afrikaner farmers wishing to relocate to America, the internet has been filled with content showing others already living abroad enjoying the country.

One man, who also moved to the US, shared a video of himself arriving home from another town on his TikTok handle @jacquesfaithvanto, exciting many people wishing to relocate.

The man returns home

In the clip, the man starts by showing a very quiet neighbourhood, arriving in the evening in South Dakota. He opens the door and goes into a massive building with many doors. After opening one of the doors, he enters his place, and sighs, sharing how blessed he is.

He shows the kitchen as he moves along, the lounge, and opens another door to find his gorgeous wife applying mascara, while busy with her make-up. The man lovingly greets her and she greets him back.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Locals love the cute couple

Social media users took to the comments section to share how much they enjoyed watching the man's clip. Many were happy that his wife joined him in the States, asking visa-related questions. Others jokingly cautioned the couple not to make the man's dad a grandfather again, while some complimented the man's gorgeous wife.

User @Lana shared:

"My broer en gesin woon nou in North Dakota (My brother and family now live in North Dakota)."

User @Jana Sha said:

"Hehe julle twee moet tog nie asb vir oupa Sakkie nog n keer oupa maak nie. Super bly vir jou en Magda (Hehe, you two must please not make grandpa Sakkie a grandfather again. Super happy for you and Magda)."

User @Dirk_Nieuwoudt asked:

"Watse visa het sy voor aansoek gedoen maat (What type of visa did she apply for before, mate)?"

User @Poppie commented:

"Ahh, so bly julle is saam 🥰(Ahh so happy you guys are together)."

User @Maverick added:

"Julle moet dit geniet tjomma. Bly vir julle 🙏🏻(You guys enjoy it, mate. Happy for you)."

User @user7259526944476 shared:

"Ahhh, moedertjie toggie so bly dat jy n pragtige SA hasie kon saam neem (Auhh, little mommy, so happy that you could take such a beautiful South African bunny with you)."

