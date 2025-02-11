“Don’t Go”: Afrikaans-Speaking Man Won’t Move to America, Says There’s No Drink-O-Pop, SA Amused
- A South African man humorously refused to move to America giving the reason that they don't have his local sweet treat
- The man shared a hilarious TikTok video referencing the recent US invitation for Afrikaaners to resettle in their country, following the signing of the Expropriation Bill
- Social media users flooded the comment section cracking up with laughter, reminding him that he won't be allowed to play Nkalakatha
A local man recently went viral for his humorous response to the recent executive order by Donald Trump, which allows Afrikaaner farmers to resettle in the US.
This order follows claims that the South African government is forcefully seizing farms, a situation complicated further by the signing of the Expropriation Bill by President Cyril Ramaphosa.
In his lighthearted TikTok video, @rianvanskaap, the Afrikaans-speaking man comically declares that he would not be moving to America as they don't have Drink-O-Pop.
The man shows off his reason for not moving abroad
The clip starts with @rianvanskaap starts by apologising saying he can't move to America. Picking up a sachet of Drink-O-Pop, a sweet powder that is mixed with water to make a cool drink, and holding it infront of the camera, he humorously explains that after Googling, he realised American has Kool-Aid, adding it just isn't the same.
He concludes by pleading for people to send him boxes of Drink-O-Pop if he were to be sent away.
Watch the TikTok video here.
Mzansi loves the hilarious farmer
The viral video gained 1.1M views, 98K likes and 7.5K comments from social media users who were rolling with laughter. The TikTok user's feed was soon filled with comments about many other things that one can't get in the US such as biltong, maas and more. Many assured him he wasn't going anywhere and showered him with compliments for his humour and authenticity.
"Someone call Donald Trump": Locals unite at concert despite US claims about ill-treatment, SA moved
User @Tum-Tum joked:
"😂😂 They won't allow you to play Nkalankatha as well, it's not gonna work."
User @💜Mari🖤 said:
"They also don't have boerewors🥺 nee wat ...we're staying. I'm not responsible for my parents and grandparents. I didn't know those days. I love everyone in this country.😔
User @Thibo🇿🇦 advised:
"Don't ever go wena broer. Let's push with our every day fight and amapiano. Every house has its own problems and you must stand for it. RSA is far much better than USA. It's just their currency only."
User @favouritehun added:
"America doesn’t deserve you chomaa😍."
User @Kabzozo said:
"We are all crazy in SA - we joke with every serious matter 😂 🤣."
User @ntombi mgwaba
"South Africa kugula kwani (we're all not ok), omhlophe omnyama (black and white)😂😂😂."
