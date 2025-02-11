“Someone Call Donald Trump”: Locals Unite at Concert Despite US Claims About Ill-Treatment, SA Moved
- A video showing South Africans from mixed races having fun and celebrating together in unity made its way online attracting the attention of many
- The video showing the group dancing to amapiano hits, defying recent political tension went viral after it was shared on TikTok
- Social media users flooded the comment section in thousands sharing humorous comments and calling for Donald Trump to come see how real life is in SA
In a time when the political spotlight is on Mzansi, locals are proving that unity can still thrive. A video of people from different racial backgrounds dancing and singing to amapiano music went viral.
The video shared on TikTok by user @datu.payne, became a symbol of joy and togetherness, even amidst controversy surrounding an execution order by current US President Donald Trump.
South Africans party up a storm
In the clip, a large group of people from mixed races happily sing a popular amapiano track. The crowd dances energetically, spreading positive vibes and showcasing the harmonious spirit of South Africans.
Despite the US government releasing an order which allows Afrikaaner farmers to resettle into their country as they believe their lives are in danger as a result of the Expropriation Acts signed by President Cyril Ramaphosa the group surely is enjoying the vibe.
Watch the TikTok video below:
SA loves the crowd's vibe
The video attracted 1.1M views, 76K likes and 6.9K comments from social media users who filled the feed with humorous remarks and jokes about Donald Trump's claims. Many asked which South Africa was the US president referring to and others shared they would never leave our country.
User @NelisaNdabambiNtanga said:
"Let's gather here all who love this unity♥️♥️."
User @Miss_Gugu🇿🇦 shared:
"Ama 2k are not getting involved in drama, awazingeni😂😂."
User @sharon commented:
"That's why so many Americans come to South Africa for this happiness and vibe."
User @TeZ said:
"We like this in South Africa, we unite each every day...Trump never come between us."
User @user9681595759871 added:
"Yes please someone call Donald Trump to come and see what is happening here 😂😂."
User @YongYi said:
"We want this but our parents are making sure this doesn’t happen."
