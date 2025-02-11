Mzansi came through with encouragement and words of support after a petrol attendant posted a video of himself in an emotional state

The clip is short without much happening, but the demeanour of the man and the music playing speaks volumes

South Africans came in droves to give much-needed comfort and offered lengthy feel-good messages

A sad petrol attendant captured the hearts of many people across Mzansi. Images: @felixminister1632, MementoJpeg/ Getty Images

Source: TikTok

A petrol attendant posted a video of himself going through an emotional breakdown, bringing much-needed support from South Africans. Some netizens were speculating why he was crying but most understood what the poor man was going through.

Adulting stress

TikToker @felixminister1632 shared the short clip online where he can be seen with his head down in a very sad state. He doesn't do much else throughout the video but the gestures made and the music emphasise just how bad of a state he is in.

Watch the heart-wrenching video below:

Collective hardship

South Africans can understand how hard it is to get by in life these days. The unemployment rate is quite high, some cities and municipalities aren't doing too well, and there are few opportunities to get ahead in life. But one thing people across Mzansi have in abundance is resilience.

South Africans shared some of their struggles as empathy and to encourage the man. Image: South_agency / Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Folks across the country gathered to share their struggles and offered the man many words of encouragement. Read the comments below:

@justus said:

"Felix don't please your enemies be strong my brother. Keep the faith believe in God. God hears our prayers there is power in prayer. My prayers are with you God deliver you in Jesus Name. Amen 🙏"

@Fuze mentioned:

"Growth stages comes with difficulties. when children are teething, they experience running tummy. before walking they must crowl. everything eventually passes. this too will pass brother 💯"

@LydiaChabalala commented:

"Everytime I want to quit I look at my kids and regain my strength."

@Malopa😅stated:

"Find a place go into a room, close the door and talk to God... He's the healer. Never give up bro."

@EphraimBogopa noted:

"Don't quit just kneel down and pray everything will go well."

@Bothie🇿🇼 said:

"When really depressed, camera is the last thing on my mind. Heal my brother, prayer helps!"

@user5904518413753 mentioned:

"A toxic working environment can lead to this kind sorrow. Sorry mntase 😰😰"

One hun in South Africa shared valuable insights on how to secure a job as a petrol attendant, offering advice that caught the attention of many online users.

A woman's heart skipped a beat during what would normally be a routine trip to the petrol station at Greenacres Mall. TikTok user @luuno_m couldn't help but document the moment she felt an instant connection.

