A TikTok user captured hearts when she shared a video of a petrol attendant who caught her eye while filling up her car at Greenacres Mall in Port Elizabeth

The woman's plea for help finding the man she believes could be her soulmate has sparked discussions about love at first sight, a phenomenon that over half of Americans believe in

Social media users have flooded the comments section with mixed reactions, from those supporting her quest for love to others preferring to not get involved

Don't miss out: join a FREE webinar and improve your copywriting portfolio!

A woman posted a video showing a handsome petrol attendant she came across. Her video went viral. Images: @luuno_m

Source: TikTok

A woman's heart skipped a beat during what would normally be a routine trip to the petrol station at Greenacres Mall. TikTok user @luuno_m couldn't help but document the moment she felt an instant connection.

In the video, the petrol attendant is seen going about his duties, seemingly unaware that he had captured someone's attention. The TikToker's caption,

"Help me find my soulmate," revealed her hopes of turning this chance encounter into something more.

Watch the video below.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Science behind the spark

While many believe in love at first sight, research suggests that these instant feelings often stem from strong physical attraction rather than lasting love.

According to a 2017 study, such immediate connections are common but typically based on initial physical attraction rather than deeper emotional bonds.

A woman posted a video of a handsome petrol attendant she was hoping her TikTok audience could help her find. Images: @luuno_m

Source: TikTok

Mzansi reacts to love quest

@Ashy Munnik noted:

"Justin 😎"

@shika🥺 revealed:

"My cousins fiance and baby daddy this 🙆‍♀️🙆‍♀️😒"

@Lynette Chetty 🇿🇦 teased:

"You were there wena!! In his presence! Now, you making it our problem to find him eish 😏"

@Esme Julied wondered:

"What if he's married 🤔🤔"

@Brave questioned:

"Weren't you the one recording 🫣"

@xcj.550 advised:

"You could have literally introduced yourself at the garage."

@DJ Smith suggested:

"If I'm you when you go to put in petrol, park your car at the garage parking pretending it has no petrol ask him to help push and to fill up, but keep him something nice in the car for his efforts then say."

@Chi admired:

"And he looks so on point and neat. Go do your thing gal!"

Other relationship stories

Briefly News recently reported on a woman's bold move to expose a cheating boyfriend on social media that has gained massive attention.

recently reported on a woman's bold move to expose a cheating boyfriend on social media that has gained massive attention. Rapper Khuli Chana melted hearts across Mzansi with his touching tribute to his wife Lamiez Holworthy, sharing details about their relationship that had fans swooning over their love story.

A wedding video has gone viral for all the wrong reasons as one groom's unusual behaviour during the celebrations left viewers concerned, with his actions during the ceremony raising eyebrows.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News