A confident high school learner kept it real with the local delicacy he packed for his school lunch

A hilarious TikTok video shows how his female classmates reacted to his choice of food on that day

South African people rushed to the comments to admire his confidence and his willingness to share

A high school learner tried to share his chicken feet lunch meal. Image: @royal.geez

Sometimes you just have to be bold about what you like and roll with it. A teenager pulled out chicken feet for his school lunch like a boss.

Pupil tries to share his food

He tried to pass one over to the girl next to him, but she squealed and backed off. Still, she couldn’t hide her curiosity as he ate one chicken feet.

Lol, the other young lady simply turned away, making it clear she wanted nothing to do with the walkies.

The moment was posted on his TikTok handle @royal.geez on 30 January. The video already has 688,000 views and over 25,000 likes and shares.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA TikTok users post opinions

Mzansi people are living for the man's confidence. Some commenters also loved how the girls weren’t snobby about it, and politely declined.

Have a look at a few reactions below:

@siphokazimanqolam said:

"I was happy when my daughters didn’t want them they were afraid I enjoyed them alone. ❤️"

@jadraysons posted:

"At least the girls don't criticise."

@calebmartinus253 commented:

"They don't know what they are missing out. 👌👌👌"

@ramo9810 stated:

"With this confident, he's going far. 🤞🏿"

@the.kaizen8 wrote:

"Bro's gotta keep it real, no faking lifestyle."

@user4032429110987 stated:

"Yeah, boy be who you are wherever you go. I like the confidence. ❤👊"

@mrpresident639 commented:

"She seems like a very good friend of yours and you guys enjoy each other company."

@user4112345565825 added:

"I love different cultures appreciating each other. 🥰"

Chicken feet videos taking the internet by storm

Briefly News reported that a group of learners trended after they were captured feasting on chicken feet and pap at school.

reported that a group of learners trended after they were captured feasting on chicken feet and pap at school. A woman who took chicken feet and noodles as a lunch meal to work got shamed by her colleagues.

A helper shared an adorable video on social media of her teaching a little kid how to eat chicken feet.

