A crew of boys and girls are trending for eating traditional food, and this time they feasted on pap and chicken feet

The crew, from a school in the Vaal Triangle, have been making waves for proudly carrying traditional food as lunchboxes

Netizens who witnessed the movement applauded them for changing the lunchbox narrative

A high school boys and girls crew had fun eating pap and chicken feet.

A Gauteng high school crew trended on TikTok for eating pap and chicken feet for lunch during break time!

The young men and women earned the respect of South Africans as they smashed the stigma of carrying pap and traditional food as a lunchbox.

High school crew feasts on pap and chicken feet in TikTok video

The crew made eating homemade African food trending once more after they returned for their fifth edition of eating traditional food at school.

@ourgoatedlunchbox, a band of eight boys and girls members, attend school at Hoërskool Drie Riviere in Sedibeng. The team trended on a few occasions when they first posted a video of themselves eating pap and amasi.

In their latest video, they gathered again for lunch and ate pap and chicken feet. The young men and women thoroughly enjoyed themselves and licked their fingers. Chicken feet are a delicacy in South Africa and have been part of our culture. It is also one of the nation's favourite dishes as they can either be cooked or braaied.

Watch the video here:

South Africans proud of the young men and women in the comment section

Netizens who saw the video were proud of the young men and women for breaking generational curses and proudly eating traditional food at school.

Renée Williams said:

"Ma 2000 breaking generational curses. You go, babies."

Cocozania Fortunate showed love.

"You've changed the stigma around carrying a pap lunch box."

Enosmatheus remarked:

"Respect to ama2000. They make everything look cool. If you brought this in my years at school, you were done. We were so closed-minded."

Zandie449 is happy.

"Even my son wants a full meal as his lunch box."

PatiencesibekoO remarked:

"Ma 2K are having the time of their lives at school. It's such a beautiful sight to witness."

High school crew eats pap and mogodu in TikTok video

In a similar video, Briefly News reported that @goatedlunchbox trended on TikTok after they shared a video of themselves eating pap and mogodu.

The high schoolers proudly ate pap and mogodu, one of South Africa's favourite dishes. Their dish was so delicious that their mlungu teacher joined them.

South Africans were proud of them for not being afraid to eat the food that most of us eat at home.

