A video of a young South African woman becoming a man's second wife has been doing the rounds online

The TikTok post shows the man getting down on one knee and the couple looking happy together

Popular South African polygamist, Musa Mseleku spoke Briefly News about his views on polygamy

While some people were happy for the couple, others expressed concern and their personal opinions

A young woman took to social media to share her joy of getting married, becoming her polygamist husband's second wife.

A woman shared images of her becoming a second wife. Image: @owenkosi45/TikTok

In many cultures, polygamy is seen as a sign of wealth and power, but it can also be seen as a form of exploitation of women.

TikTok post shows lady becoming makoti number 2

The TikTok post by @owenkosi45 features images of the man referred to as Msomi, proposing to the young lady dressed in a traditional printed dress and makoti attire.

According to Psychology Today, polygamy can have benefits for the women involved. They may enjoy each other's company and share the responsibilities of housekeeping and childrearing. Younger wives can add to the status and standing of the first wife, while also reducing her workload.

Knowledgeable polygamist shares his views on polygamy

Popular South African polygamist, Musa Mseleku told Briefly News that he believed that any form of marriage should be entered into by two mature individuals who understand the lifetime commitment since this is a journey which has all four seasons in it.

"Back in the day women were the ones who were leading polygamy marriages which was making things easier for them to fit in and comfortable in the system now in our days men have taken up the leading role which is always interpreted in different ways.

"Women become mature early than their male counterparts which makes them to be ready even if they are in their 20s. The biggest challenge is the society we live in, which fails to completely embrace polygamy which would make women to have proper support and productive marriages," Mseleku said.

Mseleku admits that polygamy is very challenging from the individual mindset and soul due to the fact that people are no groomed to see sharing a husband as normal or common.

"With proper guidance and support, women can enter into this marriage without hesitation. This is a wonderful time to start a family so that they can give birth to their children at the early stages and grow together with them but this will be more challenging with the lack of proper grooming of young boys as well."

TikTok post has South African social media users divided

In some cases, polygamy can lead to gender inequality, as the husband may have more power and control over his wives than they have over him.

Although a happy occasion, many netizens couldn't help expressing their views and reservations about the lady being so young and committing to such a complex marriage arrangement.

Young replied:

"I would rather stay single."

Tumelo Jessica Mashi said:

"I see your comments neh, But why are we not addressing how this man loves himself, He made sure that he kneels down on something ."

zodwa Palisa Mhlungu commented:

"Waze wamncane ke kodwa, umuhle Mtanam, ngizizwa ngishawa uvalo."

hadebe03 said:

"The girl she still young for such. She is supposed to focus at her own studies.. anyways congratulations Msomi."

Thando0625 said:

"Awukho umndeni ongi confuser njengalona."

user7293150530318responded:

"Nawe futhi ukugqokisa amaphinifa amakhulu."

Polygamous Tiktokker is living her best life with her sister-wife and husband

In another story, Briefly News reported that one women's TikTok has Mzansi rethinking the idea. The post has women of SA wishing they also had a 'sister-wife'.

@bafikilezaloonomn shared the glamorous lifestyle she shares with her husband and her husband's second wife, and people were impressed. From travelling to matching outfits - Mzansi agreed that the lifestyle suited the family.

If a polygamous marriage looks as good as the one @bafikilezaloonomn has, then some South Africans might be willing to consider the lifestyle. The comments were flooded with people praising the family.

