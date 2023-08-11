A woman from South Africa moved to Australia after bagging a paying gig in the foreign country

The lady made a vlog showing people snippets of her life while working overseas, and it made for interesting content

Online users were especially fascinated to see how the woman lives as she commutes from work and more

A professional from South Africa migrated to Australia. The lady's career allowed her to move to the Land Down Under.

A TikTok video shows a Mzaznsi woman working in Australia who compared Woolworths to the one in Sydney.Image: mahle_majola

Source: TikTok

The professional was excited to show people that she is getting settled in Sydney, Australia. A video of the woman received more than 18 000 likes.

Woman in Australia shows country's Woolworths

A South African who is an expat in Australia, @mahle_majola, gave people a look into her daily life. In a video that went viral, the lady gave people a look into her office and more. The TikTokker also went to Australia's version of Woolworths, which she explained is not the same company as the one in South Africa.

SA expat content inspires TikTok viewers

People commented on the video, eager to find out more about working overseas. Some netizens saw a Quantum in the video background. Read what some had to say below:

Noma was curious:

"Can I please ask if you don’t mind, what did you study and what do you do for a living?. I’m doing research for career paths."

Mahle Majola · Creator replied:

"I studied film and television production."

_nkocybel noted:

"I would have been happy to see a Quantum, did you notice it?"

Sphelele_Hlongwane_ was amazed:

"Did I just see a quantum?"

Soso was inspired:

"The way I want to move to Australia."

Apostle Kelvin gushed:

"Bless you."

TikTok users fascinated by women's successful careers

People love to see successful ladies. One woman motivated other people after building a house thanks to her career in Korea.

