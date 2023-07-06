A South African woman working abroad took to social media to share a video of herself smiling about her salary

In the TikTok video, the woman revealed that her salary had just been deposited and the Rand trades at R51,27 to the Bahraini Dinar

Social media users responded to the video with questions and comments about the Bahraini Dinar

A young South African woman working overseas took to social media to share a video revealing how her Bahraini Dinar salary got multiplied when it got converted and deposited into Rands in her bank account.

A woman smiles all the way to the bank when her salary multiplied after converting from the Dinar to the Rand. Image: @qiqadave/TikTok

Source: TikTok

In the TikTok video @qiqadave is seen sitting in a car and pulling funny faces. She captioned the video:

"When your salary has just been deposited and the Rand trades at R51,27 to the Bahraini Dinar."

This exchange rate indicates that the woman made quite a good salary this month and smiles all the way to the bank.

Watch the video below:

The BHD is one of the most valuable currencies in the world, second only to the Kuwaiti Dinar. This is in large part due to Bahrain's vast oil wealth combined with domestic political stability and economic policies, Corner Stone FS reports.

Intrigued social media users react to the video

Netizens responded to the video with questions and previous experiences with the Bahraini Dinar

Jay_Pee commented;

"That’s all we want! The Rand miraculously becomes stronger close to our salary date. The universe is with us this time ."

Nonkosi omuhle replied:

"The strongest currency in the world."

Batho_M replied:

"Yoh I must apply to Bahrain nibulala imali nina mos."

Msacras said:

"If Dinar is R51 then what about the pound school me please ."

Beyond Umzinto responded:

" Yho Iast visited Bahrain in 2016 and could not believe my money value amount to coins … I can’t imagine what it must be like now."

