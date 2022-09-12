One old man has the people of Mzansi crying tears of laughter after watching a clip he recorded of himself

Twitter user @MrsPee3 came across the clip of the old man making pouty faces and just had to share it

The people of social media love the old man’s energy despite the awkwardness of his looks and wanted to find out who he is

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Old people and technology can be challenging, lol. One old man got hold of someone’s phone and thought it would be funny to record himself making awkward pouty faces as the kids do. The clip has gone viral and people have been left with many questions.

An old man recorded a hilarious clip that has now gone viral on social media, warping many minds. Image: Twitter / @MrsPee3

Source: Twitter

If you video calls your grandparents or even your parents, often all you see is their forehead with one eyeball. It is safe to say that majority of the elder generation is not the greatest with angles, just like our main man in this clip.

Twitter user @MrsPee3 shared the clip of the old man living his best life, pulling faces on someone’s phone. Sis captioned the clip as if she had found some strange things on her elder’s phones.

This man is a vibe!

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

“If you get a chance take their phones ”

Social media peeps have mixed emotions about what they just saw

This man is clearly loving his moment. People had to laugh at the faces he was pulling, however, they also needed to know whose father this is because he’s a legend.

Take a look at some of the hilarious comments:

@iamprecis said:

“Whose father is this?”

@tabev said:

“@HleloZo I can't watch this alone .... ”

@tt111819 said:

“Ntate o ga ana mathata a botshelo. He is having the best time of his life ”

@ke_mogale said:

“Mara why?? like why?? ”

@ImLoyisoLoliwe said:

Old man has South Africans howling with laughter as he brags about his billions stashed in house in video

In related news, Briefly News reported that a video of a scruffy old man bragging about his billions and millions has been circulating online and has Mzansi netizens in stitches.

The funny footage was by ex-DA leader, Mmusi Maimane on Twitter and shows the old man talking about how he has R700 trillion at the house. He elaborates that he has R200 billion in the kitchen, and several million chilling in the dining room with great confidence.

Maimane captioned the tweet:

“Someone sent me this.”

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News