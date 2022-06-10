A video of a man flexing how much money he has in his house has been doing the rounds online

The confident madala reveals how has several billions kept in different rooms in his place

The footage left many South African users amused as they cracked jokes and banter in response to the tweet

A video of a scruffy old man bragging about his billions and millions has been circulating online and has Mzansi netizens in stitches.

The funny footage was by ex-DA leader, Mmusi Maimane on Twitter and shows the old man talking about how he has R700 trillion at the house. He elaborates that he has R200 billion in the kitchen, and several millions chilling in the dining room with great confidence.

A madala wasn't scared to share how much he has in the bank, or rather in the house. Image: @MmusiMaimane/Twitter

Source: Twitter

Maimane captioned the tweet:

“Someone sent me this .”

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The madala proved a fire cracker as many online users couldn’t help but laugh at the video. Check out some of the funny comments below:

@nestah_m said:

“Ama Meter.”

@Kimo__NK reacted:

“Some country's president.”

@Puseletso__M responded:

“This man was ahead of ahead of the time.”

@nicknthala wrote:

“Phala Phala neighbours, I need to move there as well .”

@NathiRadebe_25 replied:

"Cyril convincing Zondo that he’d become a billionaire too if he handled the commission as told by their masters, and he’d also become a CJ!"

@TshekoHabele commented:

“Muruti order please .”

Viral video of madala busting impressive dance moves at rural wedding leaves Mzansi peeps impressed

In another story, Briefly News reported that seeing an old light-skinned man bust some proper groove moves at a rural wedding has left many hella proud and calling for someone to give this mkhulu an African name. He is an African!

South Africa is a beautifully culturally diverse nation. One thing that often brings races together is music and dance, just like it did for this old man.

Facebook page Team Delela shared a viral video of an old man serving some proudly African dance moves at a rural wedding. It looks like the old white chocolate slayer is marrying the stunning milk chocolate woman, and it is a total vibe.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News