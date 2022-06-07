A photo of a concerned woman staring at the price tag of the cost of diapers has been doing the rounds online

In the image posted on Twitter, the seemingly pregnant woman is seen with her arms raised over her head as she looks at the price of the nappies

While a few could relate to her pain, many amused South African social media users poked fun at the post

A social media user @thuso_thelejane had netizens amused after sharing a photo of a lady staring with disbelief at the price of Pampers nappies in a store.

The seemingly pregnant woman is seen with her arms raised over her head as she looks at the price of the nappies, retailing for the eyebrow-raising amount of R719.99.

The post was captioned:

“It was that moment when she realised that she's screwed.”

South African social media users had a field day with the post as they responded with witty comments about the woman’s diaper dilemma.

@KganyagoMantwa responded:

“That's why will never make a 2nd born My son is 10 years now and ga ke batle o mongwe please.”

@thabz_mogale replied:

“R720?!! How long do they even last? If it's not for the whole month then yerrrrr.”

@Willy_blaze wrote:

“The day I stop buying these things and it's coming soon, I will never want to go near them again!”

@Lifesuchmystery shared:

“But honestly, why are the nappies so expensive?”

@_Santini_10 commented:

“I found out you can spend up to R1k on formula the other day and I haven't been the same.”

@tndolivesnextdr remarked:

“R720?! VASECTOMY is the only way.”

@MogalakweM said:

“It's that focus on the price tag for me. What’s the alternative?”

