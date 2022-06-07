Pregnant Lady Shook by Price of R719 Nappies at the Store Has Mzansi Cracking All the Parenthood Jokes
- A photo of a concerned woman staring at the price tag of the cost of diapers has been doing the rounds online
- In the image posted on Twitter, the seemingly pregnant woman is seen with her arms raised over her head as she looks at the price of the nappies
- While a few could relate to her pain, many amused South African social media users poked fun at the post
A social media user @thuso_thelejane had netizens amused after sharing a photo of a lady staring with disbelief at the price of Pampers nappies in a store.
The seemingly pregnant woman is seen with her arms raised over her head as she looks at the price of the nappies, retailing for the eyebrow-raising amount of R719.99.
The post was captioned:
“It was that moment when she realised that she's screwed.”
South African social media users had a field day with the post as they responded with witty comments about the woman’s diaper dilemma.
@KganyagoMantwa responded:
“That's why will never make a 2nd born My son is 10 years now and ga ke batle o mongwe please.”
@thabz_mogale replied:
“R720?!! How long do they even last? If it's not for the whole month then yerrrrr.”
@Willy_blaze wrote:
“The day I stop buying these things and it's coming soon, I will never want to go near them again!”
@Lifesuchmystery shared:
“But honestly, why are the nappies so expensive?”
@_Santini_10 commented:
“I found out you can spend up to R1k on formula the other day and I haven't been the same.”
@tndolivesnextdr remarked:
“R720?! VASECTOMY is the only way.”
@MogalakweM said:
“It's that focus on the price tag for me. What’s the alternative?”
Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that generally, when a couple is expecting, the attention is always focused on the mother and baby. Seeing these friends get together to make the dad-to-be feel special, is everything!
Nappy braais and parties have become a thing in recent years and it is a super cool idea. Dads should be celebrated too, becoming a father is a big step.
Social media user @MaqPaulM took to Twitter with pictures from the nappy party he and some other guys threw for their expecting friend.
