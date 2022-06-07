Mom Hilariously Serves Daughter Heat With Fire Comment About Her Look in Status Pic: “You Look Parentable”
- A young lady took to Twitter to share a conversation between herself and her mother which left her speechless
- After posting a photo of herself with no make-up and showing off her braces, her mother made a comment about how childlike she looked
- The mother added that she looked like she could still be parented and Mzansi netizens couldn’t help but laugh
A stunner @MandzNotHot took to social media to share how her mother threw shade at her in response to her innocent-looking photo.
In a tweet, she shared the said photo as well as screenshots from a conversation with her mother. Her mother had responded to her Whatsapp status in which she shared a photo of herself with no make-up and showing off her braces smile. Her mother made a comment about how she looked so innocent and rural.
“The picture says usengumnta. Not that hao mo rata moretele stuff. Yhuu you look like I can still control you in this picture. You look parentable,” the mom said.
All @MandzNotHot could respond with was “Hayiboo”.
Many Mzansi netizens were left amused by the Twitter post and responded with laughter and banter.
@Rethaaa_za reacted:
“Yall don't block your parents from seeing your statuses⁉️”
@desireemav shared:
“I unblock them for the content they need to see otherwise I block along with aunts and uncles .”
@Buhle_4 replied:
“You better stop that unparentable behaviour.”
@PennyLurv wrote:
“I love your mom.”
@Queenalle071 commented:
“Gotta give it to her she's a queen .”
@SA_Ngubane said:
“Sowayeka ukuba ukuba parantable?”
