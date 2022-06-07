A young lady took to Twitter to share a conversation between herself and her mother which left her speechless

After posting a photo of herself with no make-up and showing off her braces, her mother made a comment about how childlike she looked

The mother added that she looked like she could still be parented and Mzansi netizens couldn’t help but laugh

A stunner @MandzNotHot took to social media to share how her mother threw shade at her in response to her innocent-looking photo.

A mother didn't hold back what she thought of her daughter's childlike look. Image: @MandzNotHot/Twitter

In a tweet, she shared the said photo as well as screenshots from a conversation with her mother. Her mother had responded to her Whatsapp status in which she shared a photo of herself with no make-up and showing off her braces smile. Her mother made a comment about how she looked so innocent and rural.

“The picture says usengumnta. Not that hao mo rata moretele stuff. Yhuu you look like I can still control you in this picture. You look parentable,” the mom said.

All @MandzNotHot could respond with was “Hayiboo”.

Many Mzansi netizens were left amused by the Twitter post and responded with laughter and banter.

@Rethaaa_za reacted:

“Yall don't block your parents from seeing your statuses⁉️”

@desireemav shared:

“I unblock them for the content they need to see otherwise I block along with aunts and uncles .”

@Buhle_4 replied:

“You better stop that unparentable behaviour.”

@PennyLurv wrote:

“I love your mom.”

@Queenalle071 commented:

“Gotta give it to her she's a queen .”

@SA_Ngubane said:

“Sowayeka ukuba ukuba parantable?”

