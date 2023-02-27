A married woman in KwaZulu-Natal posted a revolutionary video doing one of her wifely duties

She spruced up her stoep with red paint and used a sponge roller to complete the time-consuming job faster

SA women on TikTok were so impressed with her method they thanked her for giving her for sharing her wisdom

A woman painted her stoep with a sponge roller, and her video went viral. Image: @mrs_tee_shangase

Source: TikTok

They say laziness is the mother of invention, and one makoti, @mrs_tee_shangase, was not about to spend hours painting her stoep as her elders taught her. Instead of using a cloth or small sponges, the woman bought a paint roller and made her stoep look brand new with glossy paint.

Zulu makoti's painting TikTok video goes viral

More 650 000 people saw the lady's video within two days. She joked that there are no excuses in her home, and whatever job she's faced with gets completed.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA ladies praise the Zulu homemaker for bright painting method

The modern women on TikTok said they would be stealing the lazy makoti's brilliant idea. Some even suggested that she should attach a long stick to the roller to avoid painting while on her knees.

@mazibukoa suggested:

"Get a long stick so that you don’t have to kneel."

@cnearhmngadi wrote:

"Work smart, not hard."

@missnoko92 posted:

"Makoti, you’re the plug and the socket wena. Dankie."

@zulutroll stated:

"Improvise, adapt and overcome."

@gorgeousthapi1 commented:

"This is one of the things that make me reconsider marrying my Zulu boyfriend. No shade but I can't."

@qhamu04 added:

"No more using plastic or sponge for me. Ngiyawuthanda loshuni ❤️"

@uphephe shared:

"As I always say do it but be strategic."

@bongisithole0707 said:

"Lapho I always use a cloth. Wow, I never saw this one coming."

Source: Briefly News