A Cape Town travel photographer shared a stunning video of a sunset over Table Mountain that stopped people in their tracks on social media

The clip captured a rare moment where a vivid rainbow appeared in a completely clear sky as the mountain rocks glowed a deep, rich orange

People watching couldn't help but agree that Cape Town's natural beauty is truly something else

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A photographer walking on a sandy area. Images: @LifeOfMikeZA

Source: Facebook

Cape Town did what it does best on 8 June 2026, and a travel photographer was right there to catch it all on camera. Mike, who is based in Cape Town, shared a video on Facebook of a sunset over the Table Mountain area. He said:

"When Cape Town shows off, she does it in style!!!"

What he captured was no ordinary sunset. The sky over the mountain turned a deep, rich orange as golden light washed over the rocky peaks. What made it truly beautiful was a curved rainbow curving across a clear sky. There was no rain and no clouds. It was just a brilliant arc of colour above the glowing mountainside.

Cape Town's most magical views

It's no secret that Cape Town delivers some of the most dramatic sunsets in the world. The city's west-facing coastline means the Atlantic catches every last bit of colour as the sun drops, and elevated spots like Table Mountain take that experience to another level entirely.

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At over 1,000 metres, the colour changes unfold from the horizon inward as the city below slowly starts to glow. On a clear evening, you can see all the way from Robben Island to Cape Point.

Signal Hill, Chapman's Peak, and the beaches along the Atlantic Seaboard are all beloved spots for golden hour, but Table Mountain remains the one that tends to leave people completely lost for words.

A moment Mzansi couldn't ignore

The video spread quickly, with people tagging friends and sharing their love for the city. Many who've lived in Cape Town for years said it never gets old, and others from nearby towns said the sight reminded them of home.

Watch the Facebook clip below:

SA loves the sunset clip

The stunning scene had South Africans feeling proud, and they shared their praise on the photographer's Facebook page:

@MannyWarren said:

"It is Cape Town weather, it is just trying to let you drop your guard!"

@MaryMari wrote:

"The colours of this sunset are truly breathtaking, and the rainbow is the perfect finishing touch, nature's beauty at its finest!"

@MinetteNel said:

"True that! All just so real."

@LouiseBonthuys wrote:

"As here from Stellenbosch with sunset."

@MoffSelby questioned:

"Wat time was it, Cape Town is so blessed."

@IlseBlue said:

"This is truly amazing!"

Stunning Cape Town views. Images: @LifeOfMikeZA

Source: Facebook

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Source: Briefly News