“Must Try”: Joburg Woman Discovers Mini-Safari Experience Close to Home
- A Johannesburg woman is putting the Bothongo Rhino & Lion Nature Reserve on the map, showcasing a thrilling, close-to-home safari experience that feels like a mini bush getaway
- The reserve offers affordable, family-friendly wildlife encounters, and the outing delivers a full-day adventure without leaving Gauteng
- Social media users are buzzing in the comments, asking about booking details, time slots, and pricing, with many keen to try the viral R690 experience for themselves
A TikTok video by @ceecee.n is getting attention after she shared a must-try safari game drive just outside Johannesburg. South Africans are loving the full bush escape vibes without the long travel.
Set at the well-known Bothongo Rhino & Lion Nature Reserve, Ceecee captured her experience, which took place on 02 April 2026, costs R690 per adult and includes a 2-hour guided game drive that feels like a mini Kruger trip on your doorstep. They got up close with some of the wildlife, including cheetahs, white lions, and wild dogs, and also spotted zebras, giraffes, and ostriches along the way. The experience didn't end in the bush as the group ended their day at the popular Neck & Deck restaurant, where they could relax and even feed giraffes while having lunch, a surreal moment that had the TikToker hooked:
"You can actually feed the giraffes, which was the highlight of our day."
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Why the nature reserve is attractive to Joburgers
The Bothongo Rhino & Lion Nature Reserve is located about 45 minutes from Johannesburg in the Cradle of Humankind. It is a popular wildlife destination offering a mix of guided game drives, self-drives, and family-friendly activities in a natural bush setting. Visitors can see a wide range of animals either from their own vehicle or on expert-led tours. Pricing varies depending on the experience, with self-drive entry starting at around R360 per adult, while guided experiences include a 1-hour predator tour from about R570 and a 2-hour guided game drive costing around R690 per adult, with discounted rates for kids and pensioners. Visitors can also enjoy picnic spots, wildlife centres, and on-site restaurants, making it a convenient and immersive day trip close to the city.
Interested TikTokermust-trys commented on the post.
Social media users reached out on @ceecee.n's TikTok page, with comments asking how to book, what time slots are available, and whether it’s worth the hype, with many calling it a perfect family-friendly outing near Joburg.
View the TikTok video below:
This is what Joburg had to say:
YT: ZANDY SKOSANA🍒 said:
"Saved 😍"
lesedi questioned:
"Do u book?"
Guiding asked:
"U took which slot?"
And juice can repeated the price:
"690 pp."
More Briefly stories on game drives
- A tourist shared a detailed Garden Route road trip itinerary in South Africa, highlighting one of the world’s most scenic drives along the Western and Eastern Cape.
- A South African woman went viral on TikTok after showcasing how she scored an affordable R200 game drive experience, proving that you can enjoy wildlife and scenic outings without spending a fortune.
- A woman went viral after revealing that a day out at Gold Reef City can cost about R1,000 for two people, surprising many with the total expense.
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Source: Briefly News
Tendani Mungoni Tendani Mungoni is a Human Interest Writer at Briefly News. (joined in April 2026) She is a Film and Television graduate from the University of the Witwatersrand (2020). She began her journalism career as a Multimedia Journalist at Media24’s YOU Magazine. She was a Writer at TheSoul Publishing and Music in Africa. To reach her, contact: tendani.mungoni@briefly.co.za.