A Johannesburg woman tracked every single rand she spent at Gold Reef City for herself and a plus one to see what a full day out really costs

From entrance fees to snacks and an Uber home, the total came to a number that had South Africans raising their eyebrows

People in the comments had very strong opinions about whether Gold Reef City is still worth the money

A woman visiting Gold Reef City. Images: @tazzy_in_real_life

Source: TikTok

A TikTok user, @tazzy_in_real_life, posted the video on 14 March, walking her followers through the full cost of a day out at the Johannesburg theme park for two adults. Known for being brutally honest about money on her page, she ran a live tally throughout the day so nothing got left out.

It started with an entrance at R295 per person, coming to R590 for the two of them. From there, two waters cost R44 and a bag of sweets came to R76. She also got a chip and dip snack, added another R48, and a second round of waters brought in another R44. She also mentioned losing R70 on a machine that was not working properly, which she was not happy about at all. By the time she got into the Uber heading home, she had spent R200 on the ride back. The full day came to R1 204 for two people.

How much does Gold Reef City cost?

Gold Reef City is the largest theme park in South Africa and is based in Ormonde, Johannesburg. According to the park's website, the R295 entrance fee covers a full day out, which includes access to 14 thrill rides, 9 family rides, 20 kids rides, a trampoline park and an underground mine tour, among other attractions.

There are also 12 dining options and retail stores inside the park. Whether that justifies the money spent once you add food, drinks and transport is a question many South Africans are now asking.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

Mzansi debates the Gold Reef City cost

The comments section filled up fast with opinions on TikToker @tazzy_in_real_life's clip:

@user Hello.chillies said:

"Ridiculous for 2 people."

@cindy greeff wrote:

"Was there yesterday, wasted money. Most of the rides were not working, and the one that did work had a 30-minute to 1-hour wait. Gold Reef City is going downhill and is very expensive."

@Kenneth Maredi added:

"It's not fun when it's expensive."

@alli said:

"Gold Reef City are ridiculous with their prices 😭"

@Kaylin Jacobsz added:

"Guys, we went to Sea World in Australia 2 weeks ago, and it was R6,800 for the entrance for 5 people. This is a bargain."

@Karen said:

"I'm going on the 29th for my son's birthday. I have budgeted R5 000 for 5 people. My plan is to eat on our way there and back. I hope it will be enough 😬"

A woman in a car. Images: @tazzy_in_real_life

Source: TikTok

More on Gold Reef City

Briefly News recently reported on a South African man who visited Gold Reef City to relive his childhood memories, but his reaction on one of the rides had absolutely nobody ready for what happened.

recently reported on a South African man who visited Gold Reef City to relive his childhood memories, but his reaction on one of the rides had absolutely nobody ready for what happened. A couple's faces during the Anaconda ride at Gold Reef City went viral, and Mzansi could not stop laughing at what the cameras caught.

A rollercoaster at a Johannesburg theme park allegedly experienced a brake failure mid-ride, and the video of what passengers had to do next spread across social media fast.

Source: Briefly News