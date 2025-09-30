A rollercoaster ride at a Johannesburg amusement park allegedly experienced a brake failure, forcing riders to disembark mid-ride and sparking widespread concern

A video of the incident, showing riders walking along a narrow emergency path to safety, has gone viral on social media, generating thousands of views and comments from users

The incident has raised questions about ride maintenance and safety inspections at amusement parks in South Africa, with many calling for greater transparency and accountability in safety inspections

A thrilling day at an amusement park in Johannesburg nearly ended in disaster after a rollercoaster allegedly experienced a brake failure, forcing riders to disembark mid-ride.

South Africans were shocked over a Johannesburg amusement park's alleged brake failure. Image: @mthembeni.ndlovu

Source: TikTok

A video circulating on social media, which was shared by TikTok user @mthembeni.ndlovu, shows a group of riders cautiously walking along a narrow emergency path beside the tracks. The individuals appeared shaken but composed as they made their way to safety, assisted by park staff.

According to the social media user @mthembeni.ndlovu, who uploaded the clip on 29 September 2025. The incident occurred when the ride allegedly malfunctioned, causing its braking system to fail and preventing a safe stop while riders were still on it.

The footage quickly spread online, gathering many views along with thousands of likes and comments. South Africans expressed shock, with some describing the escape as 'terrifying,' while others questioned the safety protocols at amusement parks.

While no injuries were reported at the time of writing this article, the incident has raised concerns about ride maintenance and safety inspections. Amusement parks in South Africa are required to follow strict safety regulations, and any malfunction should prompt an internal investigation.

As of the time of reporting, park management had not released an official statement regarding the alleged brake failure. Social media discussions have sparked a debate, with some users defending amusement parks as generally safe and well-maintained, while others call for more transparency and accountability.

The video served as a stark reminder of the potential dangers of mechanical failures on high-thrill rides. For now, Johannesburg thrill-seekers are left unsettled, waiting to hear whether the rollercoaster in question will undergo further inspection before reopening to the public.

A man showcased an alleged brake failure at an amusement park in Johannesburg. Image: @mthembeni.ndlovu

Source: TikTok

SA reacts to Jozi amusement park's alleged brake failure

The online community took to the comments section to express their thoughts on the Johannesburg brake failure, saying:

C Msiza said:

"We were in line when this happened. A lot of people who were in front left, we waited a bit for them to fix it, and then we went on the ride."

Fifi shared:

"Thanks my time with Gold Reef City just ended."

Melanie expressed:

"Not me seeing this right after I purchased the tickets."

Shaun_Baloyi_012 wrote:

"I was there... We thought they were Givin us a second ride on the spot... But brakes failed."

Everybodyloveschris replied:

"This is definitely a sign. No more amusement parks for me."

Ponahalo Mojapelo commented:

"New fear unlocked."

