South Africans were amazed to see a self-driving electric car moving through Pretoria CBD and shared mixed but excited reactions online.

The streets of South Africa’s capital are no strangers to unexpected moments that spark conversation online. Every day, something new manages to capture the nation’s imagination; whether it’s a trend, a bold idea, or a glimpse of the future unfolding right before our eyes.

TikTok creator @tumeloramarumo surprised viewers on 30 September 2025 when he shared a video of his self-driving electric car moving through Pretoria’s busy CBD. In the clip, he sat in the backseat while the vehicle navigated traffic on its own. The unusual sight quickly caught attention, as many people were impressed by how such technology was becoming part of daily life in South Africa.

The creator explained that the car was not only electric but also fully capable of driving itself, which amazed those unfamiliar with the technology. What made the moment striking was the setting, one of the busiest city centres in the country, where traffic can often be unpredictable. The contrast between advanced automation and chaotic taxi routes sparked a lot of online discussion. The car in the video is a BYD Sealion 7 Premium, costing around R 1,069,900.

Mzansi react to the self-driving car

The video gained traction quickly, pulling in over 1,500 likes within just a couple of hours and plenty of comments. Viewers shared their admiration for the futuristic car and the fact that such technology was being used locally. The rapid online attention showed how South Africans are becoming increasingly curious about electric and self-driving cars.

Reactions ranged from amazement to concern, especially around the risks of driving in a taxi-heavy environment like Pretoria CBD. Still, the overall sentiment was one of excitement, as the video gave a glimpse into what the future of transport might look like in the country.

Here’s what South Africans had to say

DAVID posted:

“Tesla is not a Chinese car. ❌ It is produced by a South African🇿🇦 trillionaire, Mr Elon Musk, in the United States 🇺🇸.”

Chromie_e30 replied:

“It won’t survive on these roads with taxi drivers. 😂🤣”

Boipuso moabiemang shared:

“I have trust issues. 😭😭”

King Themba the 1st asked:

“When the cops pull you over for whatever reason, wena, you are a passenger, mos, and not the driver. 🤔”

Bra Lucky pointed out:

“BYD is not Tesla.”

mikelarry720 added:

“BYD, not Tesla. 🤣”

Sbudadebrighado explained:

“It’s not a Tesla, mei brah, that’s a Build Your Dreams (BYD). Although it is a Chinese brand. Tesla is not Chinese; it is an American car manufacturer.”

Muḓavhi Tshedza wrote:

“Tesla is not a Chinese car, but shout out. 🔥”

Check out the TikTok video below:

