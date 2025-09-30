An American creator with over 2.6 million followers shared a lighthearted video praising South African women

The TikTok sparked quick reactions online, with locals celebrating her message of body confidence

The positive recognition highlighted how global creators can connect with South Africans in meaningful ways

South Africans enjoyed seeing a global creator praise local women’s natural beauty and body confidence in a viral TikTok.

On 29 September 2025, TikTok user @shaiie_foeva, an American content creator with more than 2.6 million followers, posted a video that immediately caught South Africa’s attention. In the clip, she joined a viral trend where creators joked about how they could look if their fathers had chosen partners from different backgrounds. In her version, she highlighted South African women, showing how 'built differently' they are. The video was quickly picked up by South Africans who loved the recognition.

Known online for rating food and joining trending topics, @shaiie_foeva has a strong presence on TikTok. In this video, her playful take touched on a subject close to many South Africans’ hearts: celebrating body confidence and cultural identity. For viewers, it was more than just humour; it was an acknowledgement of how South African women are often admired for their natural build and confidence.

Viral reactions celebrate body confidence in South Africa

Within just one day, the post had gained over 150,000 likes and more than 1,500 comments. Many South Africans joined the conversation, adding their own takes and laughing along with the clip. The rapid rise of the video demonstrated how global creators can connect with South African audiences by showcasing local culture in lighthearted and respectful ways.

The reactions online carried a mix of pride and joy. South Africans appreciated the spotlight on women’s bodies in a positive light rather than a critical one, and many agreed with her statement. For many, the clip reinforced a sense of national pride while showing how outsiders notice and admire South African traits.

Mzansi reacted to the video

Moonckie commented:

“As a fellow South African, we will give you the keys to the city and an all-expense paid trip to Cape Town for a month.”

Robyn Rania wrote:

“On behalf of the South Africans, we accept you and your Uber driver. 😁”

Svenhn05 teased:

“Now, you need to marry a South African man! For the sake of the kids. 😎”

Nsuku shared:

“My parents are both South African, but things didn’t go well for me. 😔”

BigVanVan commented:

“As a South African-Nigerian babe whose mom was a baddie, I’m grateful to my dad every day. I wouldn’t have this body without him.”

Yengs_m said:

“We are South African women with the recessive gene, my sister. We exist. 😭😹”

Leila objected:

“Objection, your honour! You are perfect the way you are!”

ShowQueLove added:

“Get a South African man for the sake of your kids. I got mine from my dad. 😅”

Check out the TikTok video below:

