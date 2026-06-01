A viral TikTok rant by an American visitor about Cape Town’s dating scene has sparked widespread debate online

The woman criticised local dating culture, making strong remarks about relationships and how it has influenced her intimacy decisions

The video triggered mixed reactions from Mzansi users, with many sharing their own humorous takes on dating in Cape Town

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American woman gives her take on the dating scene in Cape Town. Image: @pinkairports

Source: TikTok

A woman from Atlanta has gone viral after criticising Cape Town’s dating scene. South Africans joined in the conversation.

The vent video, posted on TikTok by @pinkairports on 30 May 2026, saw the American woman saying she was left unimpressed by Cape Town men and had no interest in dating while in the city. She claimed:

“The dating culture here is very weird. The bar is in hell. ..I'd never date anybody in the city.”

She also expressed sympathy for local women navigating relationships.

"It's concerning, and I pray for the women here..."

She compared Cape Town unfavourably to Atlanta, saying she once thought there was “no love in Atlanta,” but now believes Cape Town has it worse. She also said she was remaining celibate, joking:

“Very much celibate. Very much. I think I’m going to become a nun.”

Cape Town boasts a variety of ways to meet people.

Source: Getty Images

Where to meet people and find love in Cape Town

Cape Town has no shortage of ways to meet people if dating apps are not working, with several social events across the city aimed at singles and newcomers.

For the over-40s crowd, there’s a relaxed cocktail night at Our Local in Sea Point where the focus is simple conversation, good drinks, and meeting like-minded people in a pressure-free setting. For younger singles, a Camps Bay social at Tiger’s Milk mixes ocean views with ice-breaker games, giving guests a casual way to connect before free mingling kicks in.

More informal options also exist, like Salsa Sundays at Mojo Market in Sea Point, where beginners can join a free dance class followed by a social party with food stalls and bars nearby. Expats and digital nomads can also plug into monthly meetups at The Grand Daddy Boutique Hotel, which are mainly for networking but often turn social.

For something more unconventional, there’s even a singles-only tattoo and piercing night in Woodstock, hosted in collaboration with Thursday, combining music, drinks, and flash tattoos in a fully single crowd setting.

View the TikTok video below:

SA weighs in

Her comments have sparked debate online about dating culture in Cape Town and whether her assessment is accurate or exaggerated. This is what Mzansi said on her page:

ceo_a.d.e_26 suggested:

"Go to Khayelitsha or Gugulethu, you will get love."

kayise.co🎀 noted:

"Baby, they don’t even approach."

lwazi__0 stated:

"Joburg men are top tier👌"

HausOfHer💌 asked:

"You tried, didn’t you? 😭"

LUTHANDO🌻 said:

"Welcome to the pits. We're all single."

Nthabs✨ added:

"Recently relocated to CPT, guess I’ll be single for a while 😅😅"

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