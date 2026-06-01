Sol Phenduka applauded a famous retailer after being assisted by a differently abled employee during a recent shopping trip at one of their stores

His post quickly gained traction online, with many South Africans applauding workplace inclusivity and sharing similar experiences at other retailers

Phenduka previously addressed speculation surrounding Khanyi Mars' exit from the Podcast and Chill network

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Sol Phenduka shared his experience at a famous supermarket. Image: solphenduka, smwxclips

Source: Instagram

Podcast and Chill co-host Sol Phenduka praised a popular supermarket retailer for being inclusive and hiring a differently abled person. He sparked a myriad of online reactions after sharing his recent experience at the supermarket.

Sol Phenduka never shies away from speaking his mind and speaking on issues of national importance. While some of his comments have landed him in hot water, some have brought to the fore burning issues.

Sol Phenduka praises supermarket for inclusivity after encounter

On Saturday, 30 May 2026, Sol Phenduka shared his recent experience while out shopping at an undisclosed Checkers South Africa branch. He shared how he encountered a deaf lady. As part of his post, Phenduka shared a photo of the employee.

“Wow, man. A big shout to @CheckersSA, I asked a lady who works here for help she responded that she's deaf. It's great that they don't discriminate against those with disabilities. It's unheard of,” the post read.

See the post below:

SA comments after Sol Phenduka praises popular supermarket

The post quickly gained attention on X and sparked a range of reactions. Some shared their experiences with other retailers. Some accused Sol Phenduka of using a pun to describe the situation with some reprimanding him for being insensitive.

Here are some of the comments:

@nkosanangwenya agreed:

“This is indeed commendable because her presence is of great assistance to the customers from the deaf community, in case they find themselves stuck in the shop and needing someone to help them with a certain product or item. Big ups to Checkers!👏”

@M0rgz___ shared:

“There’s one beautiful deaf lady at Builders Warehouse Northriding, super friendly, super human being 🫶🏾 Big shout to @BuildersSA”

@Web3Counsels highlighted:

“South Africa's EEA and B-BBEE codes mandate disability hiring targets, so this is less 'unheard of' than systematically underreported. Frontline retail representation is the real story. Checkers clearing a legal baseline still puts them ahead of most of the sector.”

@Barbiechrons suggested:

“I was assisted by someone deaf at the drive-through at Mugg n Bean at Mushroom Farm. Oh, and it was lovely, but we need to really learn sign language.”

@D_Molatoli said:

“This is great, I must say. It's an Employment Equity requirement, though. They must meet those Disability quotas; otherwise, they get fined.”

@CalvinHlogie reprimanded:

"That's great news. Everyone deserves an opportunity to work or be in any position that caters to people, even those with disabilities. But the last part is unnecessary @Sol, I get that you appreciate Checkers' great work, but this thing of turning it into a pun, it isn't it."

Mzansi reacted after Sol Phenduka opened up about his experience at Checkers. Image: solphenduka

Source: Instagram

Sol Phenduka responds to speculation following Khanyi Mars' exit

In other news, Sol Phenduka broke his silence after Music Pulse host Khanyi Mars left her role on the show that airs on the Podcast and Chill network.

This was after South Africans speculated that there was more to Khanyi Mars’ departure, citing the exits of former Music Pulse host Munaka and Spreading Humours co-host Seemah’s recent departure.

Phenduka took time to explain the situation behind the repeated departures from the Podcast and Chill Network.

Sol Phenduka stunned by Malumz On Decks DJ Oscar Nyathi's death

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Sol Phenduka reacted to the tragic death of popular Malumz On Decks DJ Oscar Nyathi.

According to reports, DJ Oscar Nyathi was travelling in a Toyota along with three other victims on Thursday, 28 May 2026.

Source: Briefly News