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“This Country Is Falling Apart”: Mzansi Furious as Joburg Metrobus Slashes Off-Peak Routes From June
South Africa

“This Country Is Falling Apart”: Mzansi Furious as Joburg Metrobus Slashes Off-Peak Routes From June

by  Jim Mohlala
2 min read

Johannesburg Metrobus cut bus trips across selected routes from Monday, 1 June, leaving hundreds of daily commuters in the lurch. The City of Johannesburg-owned operator blamed years of budget cuts and a sharp rise in diesel costs for forcing the changes. South Africans had a lot to say about it.

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Metro Bus
Johannesburg’s Metrobus has started reducing its services from June 2026 due to financial constraints and the rise in diesel costs. Image: SABC News
Source: Facebook

Fewer buses will now run during off-peak hours, particularly in the middle of the day. Routes between Gandhi and Parkhurst, Sunninghill, Petervale, and Tshwane are among those affected. Peak-hour services will be kept running to protect workers and learners who depend on the buses.

Mzansi is not impressed

Metrobus said no routes will be closed completely for now, but did not say when normal services would return. The company confirmed it would keep watching passenger numbers and its finances before making further decisions.

South Africans took to social media to react to the news, and the mood was bleak. Many felt the cuts were just another sign of a country struggling to hold itself together. One commenter questioned whether the real problem was rising diesel prices or a drop in the number of people using the buses.

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Another simply said it had been a long and hard year. Some called on the government to step up and help citizens start their own businesses instead of waiting for things to improve. One lighter comment suggested people hold on because horses might be on their way, a dig at City officials that got a few laughs.

The cuts come as the operator warned that without these adjustments, the entire service could be at risk.

Watch the report below:

More stories involving the fuel hike

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Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Jim Mohlala avatar

Jim Mohlala (Editor) Jim Mohlala is a Human Interest writer for Briefly News (joined in 2025). Mohlala holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Media Leadership and Innovation and an Advanced Diploma in Journalism from the Cape Peninsula University of Technology. He started his career working at the Daily Maverick and has written for the Sunday Times and TimesLIVE. Jim has several years of experience covering social justice, crime and community stories. You can reach him at jim.mohlala@briefly.co.za

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