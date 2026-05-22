GAUTENG— The spokesperson of the South African National Taxi Council (SANTACO), Rebecca Phala, said the body advised affiliates to limit minibus taxi fare increases due to rising fuel prices. She spoke after bus operator Putco announced a 10% fare increase starting June 1, driven by rising diesel costs from the Middle East conflict.

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Bus fares are going up. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

According to Sowetan, commuters Buhle Mashinini and Sabelo Nhlapo expressed concerns over how the adjustments would impact their monthly travel budgets. Mashinini stated her travel costs from Soweto to Fourways will rise by R137.50, while Nhlapo expects to pay R150 more. Phala clarified that SANTACO has merely advised operators on possible increases rather than imposing a specific implementation date.

Phala said the council recommended local route increases ranging from R3 to R6, and long-distance hikes ranging from R10 to R30. Putco spokesperson Lindokuhle Xulu confirmed that weekly tickets will rise from R431 to R474, while monthly tickets will increase from R1,981 to R2,342. Meanwhile, Gauteng Bus Services spokesperson Albi Modise confirmed the company will announce its own increases soon.

However, government-subsidised services Rea Vaya and Metrobus will not immediately alter fares. Rea Vaya spokesperson Benny Makgoga said government-subsidised transport services do not adjust fares mid-year in response to fuel fluctuations. He added that their next adjustment will only occur during the standard annual review for the new financial year starting July 1, 2026, which also applies to Metrobus.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

SANTACO worried about taxi industry

The rising petrol prices are giving SANTACO officials sleepless nights. Briefly News reported that the organisation expressed concerns about the impact of the Middle East conflict on the industry.

Source: Briefly News