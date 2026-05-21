Foreign nationals sheltering at the Diakonia Centre in Durban have been given until 11am to vacate the premises after fleeing anti-immigration protests

The group says it fears for its safety and refuses to return to their communities until police can guarantee protection amid rising tensions in KwaZulu-Natal

Gift of the Givers provided food and essentials to the displaced group, while Home Affairs officials were expected to assist with document verification

Protesting foreign nationals were given a deadline to move out of the center. Images: /@SABCNews/X

Source: Twitter

DURBAN - Hundreds of foreign nationals who have been camped outside the Diakonia Centre in the Durban CBD have been given until 11am on Thursday to vacate the premises after spending days sheltering there amid fears for their safety.

The group sought refuge at the centre after marching to the Durban Central police station on Tuesday, claiming they were too afraid to return to their communities following renewed anti-immigration protests across parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

The demonstrations, linked to the March and March movement, entered a second day on Wednesday, with tensions continuing to simmer in Durban and surrounding areas. Many of the foreign nationals said they feared being targeted and insisted they would not leave the Diakonia Centre until police could guarantee their safety.

See video of the update regarding the deadline here:

Authorities say the situation is under control

KwaZulu-Natal police confirmed that the situation was “under control” despite the growing unrest and concerns raised by the displaced group.

Humanitarian organisation Gift of the Givers stepped in on Wednesday, 20 May 2026, to provide food and basic essentials to the foreign nationals camped at the shelter.

The group also was also informed that officials from the Department of Home Affairs would be available at the Moore Road offices to assist with the verification of documentation. They had said they wanted an opportunity to verify their documents with the Department of Home Affairs, distancing themselves from illegal immigration and insisting undocumented foreigners were responsible for fuelling tensions between migrants and South Africans.

Foreign nationals: "We live in fear"

The group had previously refused to leave, alleging that they were forced to flee their homes following intimidation, threats linked to anti-immigration sentiments and community marches calling for undocumented migrants to leave the country. Some claimed they have been living in fear and uncertainty for days, with no secure shelter. A spokesperson for the group said they would not return to their previous residences until their concerns were adequately addressed, as they believed there is limited accountability when incidents of violence against them are raised.

March and March staged a counter-protest. Image: @ZaNewsFlash/X

Source: Twitter

March and March staged a counter protest

Briefly News reported that the anti-illegal immigration group March and March staged a counter-protest in Pinetown on Wednesday, 20 May 2026. During the Pinetown march, protesters voiced frustration over crime, housing and immigration-related concerns, with one participant making a direct appeal to President Cyril Ramaphosa. The man said, "Ramaphosa must tell his friends to go.” This was allegedly said in reference to foreign nationals. He further claimed that issues such as drug-related crime in Durban, including the widely referenced “whoonga” problem, were linked to undocumented foreign nationals, allegations that authorities have not independently verified.

Source: Briefly News