A group of co-workers had Mzansi glued to their screens after bringing unexpected energy to the workplace

Experts say good vibes, laughter, and feeling comfortable at work can make people genuinely happier on the job

South Africans flooded the comments, saying they also want to work in an environment that feels this fun and relaxed

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The staff at Mahindra danced in the dealership. Image: @menzi_njandin

Source: TikTok

A group of co-workers showed off the kind of workplace energy many people dream about. The moment had South Africans laughing.

A hilarious TikTok video posted by TikTok creator @menzi_njandin on 19 May 2026 was filmed inside Mahindra dealership and showed how the staff members transformed their workplace into a full-blown club scene. As they vibed to the catchy “Hey You Si Bu Si So” sound, the employees jokingly acted out different club roles.

One worker became the “DJ,” another played bouncer, and others danced wildly around the showroom floor using plates as turntables. But one staff member stole the spotlight with his moves.

One man had main-character energy. Image: @menzi_njandin

Source: TikTok

What a healthy work environment looks like

The video reflected a joyful workplace culture, which, according to workplace specialists at Artemis Consultants, goes beyond bonuses and incentives. The company explains that employees often experience deeper satisfaction when they feel trusted, free to express themselves, and connected to their colleagues through laughter and shared moments.

The consultants also highlight that fun interactions and humour in the workplace can help employees feel more comfortable and engaged. They note that joyful environments are often created when workers are allowed to be themselves instead of operating in overly rigid spaces.

View the TikTok video below:

Social media users loved the energetic performance

People could not get enough of the video, with many taking to @menzi_njandin's page, saying they kept replaying it because the vibe was just too good. The comments section also turned comedic, as South Africans joked about wanting to work there and imagined what their own bosses would say if this happened at their jobs.

Springle_Jovis wrote:

“First time seeing someone dancing nonsense and he kills it wow😭💃🔥🔥🔥”

CHARLIE simply commented:

“😂Now this is a healthy working environment 👌😁”

Thabiso Shenge joked:

“When do we submit our CVs?”

kulaaaah hilariously added:

“Me waiting for them to finish because I wanna buy a car.”

champ.🐐, said:

“At my workplace, we were all gonna face a disciplinary hearing.😔 The DJ would be fired.💔”

And CEE WASABHUKU 🌸 CYNTHIA 🌸 added:

"No one is talking about the bouncer 😅"

More Briefly News Stories on dances

A joyful TikTok video showing Johannesburg learners living with disabilities confidently taking part in a dance challenge melted hearts online and inspired South Africans with their energy and happiness.

A heartwarming video of former South African president Jacob Zuma bringing lively energy to his grandson’s graduation ceremony had social media users smiling as guests joined in dancing and celebration.

A TikTok video of a confident schoolboy dancing in his uniform during a popular Zep challenge went viral, leaving South Africans entertained by his smooth moves and fearless energy.

Source: Briefly News