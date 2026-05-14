Jacob Zuma Brings Joyful Energy to Grandson’s Graduation Ceremony As Guests Dance With MK Leader
KWAZULU-NATAL – Jacob Zuma may be 84, but he’s still got the moves.
PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.
The former South African President had people singing and dancing along with him at the University of Zululand, where he attended the graduation ceremony of his first grandchild, Thandanani Kwanda Zuma.
Thandanani, who is the son of Edward Zuma, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Intercultural Communication at the University on 13 May 2026.
Zuma in jovial spirits at graduation ceremony
In videos which have since surfaced on social media, the uMkhonto weSizwe Party leader could be seen dancing and singing at the graduation ceremony. The former State president sang his favourite song, uMshini wami, as fellow guests and dignitaries joined him.
DON'T MISS IT: Stay Away From Fake News With Our Short, Free Fact-Checking Course. Join And Get Certified!
Even the university’s mascot, uZu the African Fish Eagle, joined in on the festivities as the MK Party leader got everyone on their feet.
You can watch a video of that moment below.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Byron Pillay (Current Affairs Editor) Byron Pillay is a Current Affairs Editor at Briefly News. He received a Diploma in Journalism from the Caxton Cadet School. He spent 15 years covering politics, crime and current affairs. He was also the Head of Department for Sports Brief, where he covered both local and international sporting news. Email: byron.pillay@briefly.co.za