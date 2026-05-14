KWAZULU-NATAL – Jacob Zuma may be 84, but he’s still got the moves.

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Jacob Zuma showed that he's still got the moves at his grandson's graduation ceremony. Image: Michele Spatari

Source: Getty Images

The former South African President had people singing and dancing along with him at the University of Zululand, where he attended the graduation ceremony of his first grandchild, Thandanani Kwanda Zuma.

Thandanani, who is the son of Edward Zuma, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Intercultural Communication at the University on 13 May 2026.

Zuma in jovial spirits at graduation ceremony

In videos which have since surfaced on social media, the uMkhonto weSizwe Party leader could be seen dancing and singing at the graduation ceremony. The former State president sang his favourite song, uMshini wami, as fellow guests and dignitaries joined him.

Even the university’s mascot, uZu the African Fish Eagle, joined in on the festivities as the MK Party leader got everyone on their feet.

You can watch a video of that moment below.

Source: Briefly News