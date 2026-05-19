Professor Blade Nzimande has weighed in on President Cyril Ramaphosa's decision to challenge the Section 89 Independent Panel report

The report found prima facie evidence that Ramaphosa may have violated his oath of office regarding the cover-up of a theft at his farm

South Africans took to social media to weigh in on Nzimande's comments, with some agreeing with him and others criticising his view

Professor Blade Nzimande defended President Ramaphosa’s decision to challenge the Phala Phala report. Image: South African Government News

Source: Facebook

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

GAUTENG - Professor Blade Nzimande has come out in support of President Cyril Ramaphosa, saying that he was within his rights to challenge the Section 89 panel report on the Phala Phala saga.

The report found prima facie evidence that Ramaphosa may have violated his oath of office regarding the cover-up of the theft of foreign currency from his game farm.

The National Assembly then voted against the report, which ultimately led to the Constitutional Court ruling that the decision was unlawful, paving the way for impeachment proceedings to continue against the president.

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Ramaphosa then addressed the nation on 11 May 2026, announcing that he would take the report on review, a decision Nzimande supports.

Nzimande weighs in on Ramaphosa’s decision

Speaking on the sidelines of the National Orders ceremony on 19 May 2026, Nzimande defended Ramaphosa’s decision to challenge the report. The National Chairperson of the South African Communist Party (SACP) stated that the president had the same right to appeal as any other citizen of the country.

“The President has a right to take the report on review, just like everybody else has a right to appeal,” he said.

The Minister of Science, Technology, and Innovation added that the president had a right to appeal even if he was sentenced.

“Even if he is sentenced to some years, he has a right to say, I will appeal. Similarly, the President has got a right to appeal, and, of course, Parliament will set up its own processes,” he stated.

Blade Nzimande backed President Cyril Ramaphosa's decision to challenge the report into Phala Phala. Image: Radio 786﻿.

Source: Facebook

Other stories about the ConCourt ruling

Briefly News has covered several articles about the aftermath of the ruling, as several politicians weighed in on the judgment.

South Africans react to Nzimande’s comments

Social media weighed in on Nzimande’s comments, sharing mixed reactions to them.

Nketa Ngwetjana stated:

“It's not him talking, it's the stomach.”

MaGee Mminaphuthi agreed:

“He wants to feed his stomach.”

Mzungu Bongani Khumalo asked:

“Those who disagree with Blade Nzimande. Tell us, does the President not have that right?”

Andreas Biyela agreed:

“We are all equal before the law. The president has the same rights as you and me.”

James Strawson claimed:

“When they start to protect the thieves, then you know that they are also one.”

Felix Kali noted:

“There is nothing strange here. They usually defend one another.”

Pieter Porter stated:

“This blade is pretty dull.”

Qhawuligqabi Kaalkop noted:

“One thing about Blade, he knows which side his bread is buttered, unlike Solly.”

Presidency responds to ConCourt’s ruling

Briefly News also reported that the Presidency released a statement following the Constitutional Court's ruling.

Vincent Magwenya, the president’s spokesperson, insisted that Ramaphosa respected the Constitutional Court’s judgment.

The Presidency also maintained that no one was above the law as Ramaphosa faces possible impeachment.

Source: Briefly News