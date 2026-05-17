The Independent Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC) responded to rumours about Lieutenant General Mkhwanazi

Rumours surfaced online that there was a warrant of arrest out for the KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Police Commissioner

South Africans took to social media to weigh in on the arrest rumours and IDA's response to the claims being made online

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IDAC responded to claims that Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi could be arrested soon. Image: South Africa Vibes

Source: Facebook

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

GAUTENG - The Independent Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC) has shot down claims that Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi is soon to be arrested.

Reports surfaced on social media that there was a J50 warrant of arrest for the KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Police Commissioner. The reports come as numerous senior police officers have either appeared in court or been arrested for corruption-related activities.

IDAC responds to arrest warrant claims

In an official statement on 17 May 2026, IDAC said that it noted with concern the rumours and doing the rounds.

“This information is false and dismissed with the contempt it deserves.”

“These rumours are clearly started to disrupt and distract the work of IDAC, as well as the responsibilities that Gen Mkhwanazi is discharging in the fight against crime,” IDAC spokesperson Henry Mamothame said.

He also called for social media users to be vigilant when it came to false information being circulated on social media platforms.

South Africans weigh in on the news

Social media users debated the news, and while some rallied behind the KZN Commissioner, others questioned how true IDAC’s statement was.

Timos Mulaudzi stated:

“There's no smoke without fire.”

NewsPulse Zimbabwe agreed:

“Where there is smoke, there could be some fire.”

Adam Seekoei asked:

“Warrant of arrest for what good reason? Bahlali.”

George Tsoeleng questioned:

“Who still trusts IDAC? They’re cooking something.”

Khuthadzo Muenda claimed:

“Mkhwanazi and Masemola are in the same WhatsApp group. He’s going to follow. No one is above the law, and soon Bheki as well.”

Sipho Mdakane suggested:

“Something fishy that IDAC is cooking to defend cartels.”

Kwena Vusi Sebinyane echoed those thoughts:

“With IDAC, I can agree. Remember, first it was Khumalo, followed by Masemola, and now rumours of Mkhwanazi. This is an orchestrated plan by those serving the Big 5 cartel.”

Ts'eliso Mokhesi stated:

“We'll fight that as a country.”

Nqobile Nqobz agreed:

“They will not touch our General Mkhwanazi.”

Abraham Mokgosi Mokate said:

"The day that they think of arresting The People's General, they'd better make sure they have enough cells for the people. Let me make it simple. It's either you are with General Mkhwanazi or with Sibiya. If you are neutral, we throw you on Sibiya's side, there is no way you are going to be on the fence."

Other stories about police officers being arrested

Briefly News reported that there have been several stories of late in which police officers were arrested.

Source: Briefly News