The Political Killings Task team approached Ian Cameron regarding Fadiel Adams' claims about his visit to the Westville Correctional Centre

The leader of the National Coloured Congress (NCC) claimed that he interviewed prisoners as part of his official capacity as a Member of Parliament

Cameron, the Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Police, produced an affidavit about Adams a few months before his eventual arrest

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Ian Cameron’s affidavit contradicted Fadiel Adams’ claims about his prison visit. Image: @IanCameron23/ @EversonLuhanga

Source: Twitter

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

KWAZULU-NATAL – While Fadiel Adams maintains that he has done nothing wrong, new information indicates that he may have visited the Westville Correctional Centre while ‘posing as being on official capacity’.

The information was contained in an affidavit by Ian Cameron, which was given to the Political Killings Task Team (PKTT). The PKTT met with Cameron, who is the Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Police, in January 2026. They informed him that they were investigating Adams over allegations of defeating the ends of justice.

Adams, the leader of the National Coloured Congress (NCC), currently faces charges of fraud (3) and defeating or obstructing the ends of justice (2). The Member of Parliament (MP) was arrested on 5 May 2026 on allegations that he interfered in the investigation into the murder of former African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) Secretary-General, Sindiso Magaqa.

Cameron says Adams did not act in his official capacity

According to the allegations, Adams visited the prison and conducted interviews with inmates without the knowledge and permission of the investigating team. He allegedly did this while presenting himself as an MP, thereby giving law enforcement officials the impression that he was conducting Parliamentary duties.

But Cameron’s affidavit seems to dispute that fact. The Democratic Alliance member stated that Adams did not act in his official capacity when he visited the prison.

“I confirm that, according to Parliament records and my knowledge as the chairperson on police, Mr Fadiel Adams was not tasked or ordered by Parliament to visit and conduct any parliamentary duty at Westville Prison,” Cameron’s affidavit read.

“It is therefore in my humble submission that whatever Mr Adams went to do in Westville Prison, he was acting in his personal capacity and not in his official capacity," it continued.

He added that since the incidents, which happened in November 2024 and January 2025, he has not received any official report from the MP about his visits to the prison.

NCC leader Fadiel Adams was arrested on 5 May 2026. Image: Koos de Klerk Junior

Source: Facebook

National Assembly Speaker also informed about Adams’ actions

Cameron also informed National Assembly Speaker Thoko Didiza that Adams indicated that he was acting on the committee's instructions.

Cameron informed Didiza that Adams was never tasked, instructed, or authorised by Parliament or the committee to conduct any oversight visit at the prison.

“I've heard here and there that he says he acted as a member of the police portfolio committee. If he did, it means he went rogue because I didn't give him a mandate to go there on behalf of the portfolio committee,” Cameron explained.

Adams makes first court appearance

Briefly News also reported that Adams made his first appearance before the Pinetown Magistrate's Court on 7 May 2026.

The State requested that the matter be postponed so that they could gather more material information for purposes of bail.

The prosecutor also expressed unhappiness with some of Adams' comments he made during press briefings before his arrest.

Source: Briefly News