PETA Investigates Cyril Ramaphosa’s Suspected Role in Trophy Hunting Industry
SOUTH AFRICA— A secret investigation by PETA has alleged that South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has financial ties and shares within the commercial trophy hunting sector. The group captured video evidence of a client from the United States repeatedly firing at a juvenile elephant near Kruger National Park.
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According to PETA, Ramaphosa, who will face an impeachment committee for the Phala Phala saga, is building up a hunting estate named Diepdrift, supplying it with wildlife from his Phala Phala breeding business, and maintains a half-share ownership in Tsala Hunting Safaris. PETA taped discussions with staff members who allegedly said Ramaphosa divides the earnings from these excursions and noted that his participation is deliberately hidden to prevent negative public relations.
PETA exposes Cyril Ramaphosa’s hunting links
PETA alleged that Tsala Hunting Safaris coordinates elephant shoots via Wayne Wagner Safaris on land within the Greater Kruger Conservancy. The recordings depict an American client shooting a young elephant five times during an excursion costing $30,000 (R487 623,00). The animal was downed right outside the borders of Kruger National Park, where wildlife moves across open boundaries.
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PETA has submitted a formal petition to determine if the protracted killing violates local animal cruelty regulations. Patrons additionally book trips to target antelopes, baboons, buffaloes, giraffes, hippos, and zebras via Tsala Hunting Safaris. Game is likewise culled at Phala Phala to be sold as meat. Tsala runs lion and elephant excursions locally, offers leopard tracking in Mozambique and Namibia, and provides custom rhino packages. Numerous targeted lions are raised in captivity, and separate footage documents clients shooting a charging lion four times.
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Cyril Ramaphosa files papers to review Phala Phala report
In a related article, Briefly News reported that Ramaphosa filed papers for the Section 89 Report to be set aside. The President accused the panel of misunderstanding its assignment.
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Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is a senior current affairs writer at Briefly News. With a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON, he has a strong background in digital journalism, having completed training with the Google News Initiative. He began his career as a journalist at Daily Sun, where he worked for four years before becoming a sub-editor and journalist at Capricorn Post. He then joined Vutivi Business News in 2020 before moving to Briefly News in 2023. Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za