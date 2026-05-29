Hugo Broos has opened up about a major selection call ahead of Bafana Bafana’s FIFA World Cup campaign

The veteran midfielder's inclusion has sparked discussion because of his recent injury struggles and limited game time

The Bafana Bafana coach believes there is a compelling reason for keeping faith in the experienced playmaker

Hugo Broos has defended Themba Zwane's inclusion in Bafana Bafana's World Cup squad. Image: Patricia De Mero Moreira/AFP

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Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has defended his decision to include Themba Zwane in South Africa's squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which starts next month, despite admitting the veteran midfielder is not fully fit.

The 36-year-old Mamelodi Sundowns captain has endured a difficult spell with injuries and featured in only 24 matches in all competitions in the 2025/2026 season, prompting questions about whether he should have been selected ahead of younger and fitter players.

However, Broos believes Zwane remains one of the most important players in the national team setup and says South Africa have struggled to replace him since he suffered a serious Achilles injury.

Why Zwane's World Cup selection has come under scrutiny

Zwane's inclusion was among the most discussed decisions when Broos announced his final squad for the tournament in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

According to iDiski Times, the midfielder suffered a career-threatening Achilles injury in 2024 and spent a lengthy period on the sidelines. Although he eventually returned to action, further setbacks limited his involvement with Mamelodi Sundowns.

His reduced role at club level and advancing age led to debate over whether Broos should instead have turned to younger options for the global showpiece.

Broos explains why Bafana still need Zwane

Speaking ahead of Bafana Bafana's World Cup preparations, Broos admitted replacing Zwane had been one of the biggest challenges facing the coaching staff.

"You know how important Themba was for the national team before he was injured," Broos said.

"The moment he was injured, it was a difficult moment for us, the coaches, to find a replacement. We tried several things and we kept on hoping that one day he would be fit."

The Belgian coach said he had concerns about whether Zwane would return to his best after suffering such a serious injury.

"I was worried because when you suffer an Achilles injury at that age, it is not easy to make a comeback. I was happy he recovered and it was just a question of getting fit."

Themba Zwane’s World Cup call-up explained by Hugo Broos. Image: Issouf Sanogo/AFP

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Broos admits Zwane cannot play a full match

Broos acknowledged that Zwane is not ready to play a full 90 minutes but insisted he still has an important role to play.

"I know Themba is not ready to play 90 minutes. It is just impossible because he didn't play so much with Sundowns," Broos said.

Broos said that although Zwane was not ready to play a full match, he could still help the team during shorter spells on the pitch.

The coach said the veteran offers qualities that are difficult to find elsewhere in the squad.

Broos said Zwane had been selected because of his qualities and experience, as South Africa did not have another player like him.

The coach described the veteran as intelligent and capable of scoring goals. He added that Zwane would still help the team despite not being ready to play 90 minutes.

While Broos accepts Zwane's fitness limitations, he believes the midfielder's experience, leadership and ability to influence matches in short spells make him an asset South Africa cannot afford to leave behind.

The coach now hopes the veteran can play a key supporting role as Bafana Bafana chase success on football's biggest stage.

Hugo Broos backs Zwane despite fitness concerns ahead of World Cup. Image: Visionhaus

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Ime Okon Addresses Nigeria Speculation After World Cup Call-Up

Briefly News also reported that Hannover 96 defender Ime Okon addressed speculation about his international future after being named in Bafana Bafana's squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The 22-year-old dismissed suggestions that he had been waiting for a call-up from Nigeria, despite being eligible to represent the Super Eagles through his father.

Source: Briefly News