Mosquitoes have reportedly been discovered in Iceland for the first time ever after the country experienced unusually high temperatures this spring

Experts believe climate change and rising temperatures may be creating conditions that now allow mosquitoes to survive in Iceland

The shocking discovery has sparked global conversations online about climate change and the growing environmental impact of extreme heat

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Iceland has reportedly recorded mosquitoes for the first time in its history after the country experienced unusually high temperatures during spring, raising fresh concerns about the impact of climate change on fragile ecosystems. The insects were discovered in the Kjós area, a valley southwest of the Icelandic capital, Reykjavik. TikTok account @oshopo280asian8 posted on 28 May 2026, and the post sparked conversations around the dangers of mosquitoes in Iceland.

A mosquito biting a person. Image: Mrs

Source: Getty Images

Hjaltason reportedly spotted what he described as a strange fly and quickly realised it looked unfamiliar. Over several nights, he managed to capture three mosquitoes, including two females and one male. The insects were later sent to specialists at the Icelandic Institute of Natural History, where experts confirmed them as Culiseta annulata, a mosquito species commonly found in parts of Europe and North Africa.

According to BBC, the discovery is considered highly significant because Iceland has long been recognised as one of the only places in the world naturally free of mosquitoes. Antarctica is believed to be the only remaining mosquito-free region on Earth. Scientists say Iceland’s cold climate and lack of stagnant water have historically prevented mosquitoes from surviving and reproducing in the country.

Warmer winter conditions welcome Icelandic mosquitoes

This year, Iceland experienced record-breaking spring heatwaves, with some parts of the country recording temperatures above 20 degrees Celsius for more than a week straight. In one case, temperatures reportedly climbed to 26.6 degrees Celsius, marking one of the hottest May days ever recorded in the country. The post by the account @oshopo280asian8 sparked worry among the internet, who tried to figure out who could've brought the mosquitoes.

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Hjaltason speculated that they may have entered Iceland through shipping containers or cargo arriving by sea. He pointed out that industrial ports are located relatively close to where the insects were found. Scientists have repeatedly warned that rising global temperatures are allowing insects, animals and diseases to spread into regions where they previously could not survive.

A dead Aedes aegypti mosquito is seen at a laboratory of biotech company. Image: Nelson ALMEIDA

Source: Getty Images

Watch the TikTok post below:

The internet blame people for mosquitoes

Pamzylove wrote:

"It was probably dropped off there just like those tick boxes."

GrumpyMoose55 wrote:

"Iceland isn't really icy it's more green, and Greenland is the icy one."

Danny6156 wrote:

"I wonder how many times Gates dropped them off there before they adapted."

SarahDevs wrote:

"I'm reading this as I'm currently covered head to toe in bites from spending 30 minutes outside cleaning the deck. They really are the most annoying insect to exist."

Justapizzafan wrote:

"Humans are responsible for this."

Idk wrote:

"Wait, isn’t that bad since they can carry diseases we have already dealt with?"

Juan wrote:

"Blame USA."

Ovjcoh wrote:

"I blame Trump."

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A South African TikTok content creator shared how she made homemade candles to stop cockroaches and mosquitoes from making her home their own.

South African seasoned actor Dumisani Mbebe posted a hilarious meme in reaction to the fly and mosquito problem.

Source: Briefly News