South African seasoned actor Dumisani Mbebe posted a hilarious meme in reaction to the fly and mosquito problem

The former Generations: The Legacy actor made a joke about this and used himself as a meme

Mzansi joined in on the trend and posted pictures of themselves with their own insect-killer sprays

Actor Dumisani Mbebe posted himself as a meme. Image: @dumdiesl

With the summer season bringing out the mosquitos and flies, actor Dumisani Mbebe joined in on the fun and posted a hilarious meme.

Dumisani Mbebe posts hilarious meme

Seasoned South African actor Dumisani Mbebe shared a hilarious X (Twitter) post, speaking about the influx of flies. He used himself as a meme and asked people how they sleep at night.

The former Generations: The Legacy actor was responding to the problem most households are faced with. He made a joke about this and used himself as a meme, asking people how they sleep at night. In the meme, Dumisani Mbebe is seen sleeping with one eye open and with a can of Doom.

Mzansi joins in on the fun

Fans came with their own jokes as they joined in on the trend.

People posted pictures of themselves with their insect killer sprays, echoing Dumisani's sentiments saying the summer heat is the problem.

@Ke_Arturo advised:

"Just boil water and add vinegar grootman in a Bowl. These creatures won't bother you."

@yopshift846 cried:

"Mosquitoes haven't been nice to us. This is one of the disadvantages of summer."

@TheGeopol joked:

"South Africa is hosting a mosquito World Cup this year."

@muntuza_new_acc stated:

"Yoh 😭 and there’s always that one relentless mosquito that keeps you up all night."

