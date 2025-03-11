“I Want a Job There”: SA Swoons Over Petrol Attendant Getting a Peck on the Lips

A Shell petrol station in a Western Cape town shared a video of a petrol attendant receiving a kiss from a female driver

The viral clip seemed to promote the company's special which saw them spreading love for Valentine's season

Many social media users wondered about the couple's relationship status, which was made clear by the woman in the video

Internet users adored a couple showing affection at the petrol station. Images: Shell Riversdal Service Station / Facebook, Tim Robberts / Getty Images

Some people have no hesitation when it comes to showing their love in public. One such moment took place at a local petrol station, where an attendant received a peck on the lips.

Petrol attendant gets a kiss

In honour of last month's Valentine's season, a Shell garage in Riversdal, Western Cape, took to its Facebook account to spread the love.

A video showed a petrol attendant getting a kiss from a woman behind the wheel of a car, both grinning after locking lips.

The post was to promote one of the petrol station's deals, as the caption read:

"Spend R100 or more on petrol or diesel, and you could win a mystery fuel voucher!

"It’s time to fuel up and feel the love. So, stop by, fill up, and you might just drive away with a special surprise."

Watch the Facebook video below:

Kisses from his missus... or someone else?

The viral video had many people thinking that the pair weren't a couple but rather two random strangers kissing. However, other social media users thought differently and assumed the woman was the petrol attendant's wife who publicly showed him affection.

Camelia Nxahe-Sibanda jokingly informed women:

"Now, ladies. When you pull up at this garage, please know that this one is taken."

Nkatha Kanini Maimbu assumed in the comment section:

"This must be a routine and someone was just waiting to capture them. We love them right back."

After watching the loving clip, Ñørmâñ Mwâfrîkâ shared with the public:

"I want a job there. Any connections?"

Karanja Mbugua noted to app users with humour:

"Sparks flying everywhere in a petrol station? Dangerous stuff."

A curious Mfanafuthi Mbuyazi wondered:

"Is it just a kiss, or are they in love?"

Aykayen Aykayen humorously told the online community:

"When I fill my tank, I expect the same treatment from a customer care lady."

Nhlanhla Ndlovu added in the comments:

"While you are busy backstabbing and snitching at work to get a raise, people are getting visits, kisses and appreciation from their partners."

The woman in the video, Bronwyn Bronmia Cupido, confirmed her relationship with the man by posting a picture of their wedding day. She stated:

"Dear ladies and gents. Thanks for the laugh. I'm happily married to this tall, dark and handsome man."

The woman shared that she was in a committed relationship with the man in the clip. Image: Bronwyn Bronmia Cupido

