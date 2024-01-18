A garage employee took to social media to showcase how he conducts his job while dancing

The flexible man danced cheerfully to the tune of the music by Master KG in honour of his upcoming birthday

Netizens found his TikTok video amusing and thanked him for making their day, while others expressed how much they loved the man's energy

While working, a petrol garage worker brightened the station with his dance moves.

A South African petrol garage worker showed off his fine moves while working in a TikTok video. Image: @felixminister1632

Petrol attendant showcases his dance skills

@felixminister1632, also known as the Minister of Petrol Attendants, came through with yet another entertaining dance session for his viewers. The video gathered over 65.7K views within just a few hours of release.

This time, the gentleman dances off to Felix by Master KG in honour of the star's upcoming birthday on 3 February. The video shows him dancing and pouring fuel for a customer while holding money in the other hand.

Taking to TikTok, he captioned his post saying:

"Woza, Master KG's birthday is 3 February."

Watch the video below:

Netizens stan petrol attendant's dance moves

SA loves the gentleman's vibe; some even wanted to drive to his workplace.

User1735 said:

"One guy that is proud of his job. Shoutout, man."

User8986428170011 is inspired by the man's video, adding:

"Shem, the happiest man in the world. Every time I look at your videos, you show me it's not the end of life."

IVADENE BLOCK was here for the gents' dance moves, saying:

"Halalala, love this."

Amandageeyako was impressed, adding:

"He's always happy."

ZizivanMaphiko poked fun at the attendant, saying:

"Felix is the only employee who gets a new work uniform every month as it always looks new."

Innocentchatula was in total admiration of Felix, adding:

"This guy enjoys his job."

User8356128515960 commented:

"Addicted to dancing, this one, I love his style and energy."

Mahlonimatjea said:

"Mood maker."

SA petrol attendant’s TikTok dance gets 2 million hits

Briefly News previously reported on Felix dancing to yet another song while working.

The flexible dancer may have delayed the driver he was serving, but it was all worth it as he was recognised as the Minister of Petrol Attendants. @felixminister1632 shared a TikTok video where he broke it down at the petrol station to the wildly-popular Amapiano track Mnike by Tyler ICU.

