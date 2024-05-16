Television stars, Kgaogelo Monama and Sabelo Radebe, recently announced their pregnancy

The couple revealed that they were ready to pop with an adorable photoshoot reveal on Mother's Day

Fans and peers flooded their comments with congratulatory messages and wished them a peaceful pregnancy

Kgaogelo Monama and Sabelo Radebe revealed that they were expecting.

Kgaogelo Monama and Sabelo Radebe announced that they were expecting a baby. The Smoke and Mirrors stars shared photos from their pregnancy shoot, flaunting Kgaogelo's ready-to-pop belly.

Kgaogelo Monama and Sabelo Radebe announce pregnancy

Kgaogelo Monama and her partner, Sabelo Radebe, shared some fantastic news with their followers when they revealed they were expecting.

Taking to their Instagram pages, the couple reserved Mother's Day for their announcement, where they shared a video montage of their adorable pregnancy photoshoot.

The former DiepCity actress served preggy goals, showing off her belly while Sabelo held his lady's tummy with joy in his eyes. In his caption, the 7de Laan actor thanked God and his wife for the miracle of life:

"Thank you so much for the life we share; love is all I have, Nana. Thank you, Lord, for life. Thank you for providing, for making it happen."

In a separate post, Kgaogelo shared a sweet dialogue between herself and God, and praised Him for choosing her:

"And you chose me again. A Godly experience. Guys, God is able; trust me on this."

Mzansi reacts to Kgaogelo and Sabelo's pregnancy

Fans and followers congratulated the couple and wished them well on their pregnancy journey:

tales_by_lebomazibuko said:

"Aww, this is the best news I’ve heard today. Congratulations!"

neo_nkanyezi congratulated the couple:

"Congratulations, Mama no Baba!"

South African media personality, Refilwe Modiselle was overjoyed:

"I’m screaming! Oh, congratulations, moratoa!"

Mzansi actress, Lerato Mvelase wrote:

"My babies, congratulations!"

Local singer, Nomfundo Moh posted:

"Congratulations, my love."

nomcebodot responded:

"Congratulations, my ninja! Arg, you’re going to be the best mom!"

