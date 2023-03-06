DiepCity cast members have revealed that they are emotional as the show comes to an end

Stars Kgaogelo Monama, Mduduzi Mabaso and Moshine Mametja said a lot of things are going to change for them

everyone who worked on the show said seeing the soapie coming to an end was a bittersweet moment

One of South Africa's most popular television shows DiepCity is finally ending. The show cast members have expressed that they are sad that the show is ending.

‘DiepCity’ cast members have reacted to the show's ending. Image: @kgaogelo_monama and @mdukhekhe

Source: Instagram

DiepCity cast members have expressed that they had become a close knit family and are not ecstatic about it's ending.

Here's what DiepCity cast members said about the show ending

According to Daily Sun, DiepCity actors Mduduzi Mabaso, Kgaogelo Monama and Moshine Mametja said they are sad that the show is ending.

Speaking to the publication, Mdudusi Mabaso who played the role of Mgedeza said he was grateful for the opportunity and was gutted that it was being axed. He said:

"It's a bitter farewell as I have to let go of the character. It's a sense of loss as I have given so much to the character."

Kgaogelo who played the role of Lerato said it was great pleying the bubbly character while Moshine Mametja noted that it was quite a journey and it's ending made her emotional.

DiepCity producer says he is proud the show ended with a bang

DiepCity producer Mandla Ngcongwane said he is sad to see his baby coming to an end but is proud with the way it turned out. Speaking to The Chronicle, he said:

"DiepCity has been doing well so far, and I'm happy we are ending it with a bang. We pushed a lot to come this far. We are ending it at its highest."

The River cancelled after 6 Seasons of highs and lows, Mzansi unfazed: “Good riddance”

In more news about South African shows getting cancelled, Briefly News reported that The River has been cancelled after six Seasons.

According to ZAlebs, the 1Magic show would not survive a seventh Season due to rumours such as nepotism. Important characters for the storyline like Zweli also left the telenovela.

The reception for Season 5 was also not good. Viewers complained daily because of the dragging plot, especially Paulina's scenes.

