Flamboyant businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize has shared that her lux Thanksgiving party will be televised on BET Africa and Mzansi is here for it

The two-part series will take MaMkhize's fans through the whole journey of her Thanksgiving ceremony that was attended by Mzansi's A-listers

The reality TV star's celeb friends and fans took to her timeline to congratulate her and shared that they can't wait to watch the show

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Shauwn Mkhize has announced that her lux Thanksgiving party will be broadcast on TV for all her fans to see what went down on the night.

Shauwn Mkhize's two part reality special of her Thanksgiving party will be broadcast on BET Africa soon. Image: @kwa_mammkhize

Source: Instagram

The flamboyant businesswoman threw a lavish ceremony a few weeks back where fashion, glitz and glamour and camels ruled the night. The reality TV star's celeb friends and other A-listers in the Mzansi entertainment scene gathered together at Sandton and celebrated the day with the actress.

Taking to Instagram, MaMKhize shared that the two-part reality special will be broadcast on BET Africa soon. She'll be taking the country through the whole journey of her Thanksgiving do, reports ZAlebs. The star captioned her post:

"NEW SHOW ALERT. It’s been a long time coming, I’m over the moon that I finally got to have my Thanksgiving and now I get to share the whole experience with you in this 2 part special exclusive to @bet_africa, coming soon…"

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Khizo's celeb friends took to her timeline to congratulate her after she shared the snippet of the show on her timeline.

mbaureloaded said:

"Congratulations, sis."

djhappygalsa wrote:

"Yassssss my love. Congratulations."

thenjiwecomedy commented:

"We are ready. Yeeeeeesssss."

nomzamongwabe wrote:

"I'm proud of you. Congratulations and all the best in life."

nwabisalisa_cooks said:

"When? Can't wait."

tony_the_forever_gorgeous wrote:

"The content we signed up for."

khululiwe_zungu commented:

"Congratulations my mum."

apediprincess said:

"We are ready!"

yolanda_vilakazi added:

"The one who inspires me.... Can't wait."

Shauwn Mkhize throws lush Thanksgiving party

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Shauwn Mkhize threw a lush Thanksgiving party in Sandton, Johannesburg recently. The star-studded event was attended by Mzansi's A-listers including Thembi Seete, Kenny Kunene, Kefilwe Mabote, among other celebs.

The flamboyant businesswoman took to social media to share some of the videos and snaps she took at the Egyptian-themed ceremony. MaMkhize's son, Andile, performed some of his songs during his mother's party.

The South African reports that Shauwn Mkhize entered the party on the back of donkeys while wearing a fancy white outfit with pearl and feather detailing.

Source: Briefly News