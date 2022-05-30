Rapper-turned-businessman Cassper Nyovest shared an adorable snap of his little son, Khotso, standing upright and Mzansi is here for it

In the stunning pic, Mufasa's son was looking for his shoe in his stroller which was next to his dad's lux toy, the McLaren

Many people took to the Siyathandana hitmaker to share that they can't believe that Khotso has grown up so much and has already started rocking designer clothes

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Cassper Nyovest has taken to social media to share an adorable pic of his son, Khotso. The rapper-turned-businessman's little man can already stand upright.

Cassper Nyovest shared an adorable snap of his son, Cassper Nyovest. Image: @casspernyovest

Source: Instagram

The Tito Mboweni hitmaker's son was dripping in lux Fendi kiddies' clothes when the snap was taken. He was standing next to his father's lux McLaren. Little Khotso was looking for his shoe in his posh stroller.

Taking to Instagram, Cass shared jokingly shared that Khotso already has haters. He captioned his post:

" 'I’m just tryna figure out where my moms hid my other shoe then I can go pop milk bottles on em haters' - Khotso wa le Top Dog."

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Cassper's fans took to his timeline to share their thoughts on the snap. Many couldn't believe that he can already stand on his own.

gabankitsibone said:

"Lmao, not Khotso already having haters in this life."

the_real_odwa_lugongolo wrote:

"Khotso already dripping in Fendi."

zaddy_ateen commented:

"The boy dripping hard."

therealyoungwanda wrote:

"Super soft."

eyfresh said:

"Simba can already stand!"

lady_n_m added:

"I love how you love your child loudly."

Cassper Nyovest pens sweet Mother's Day message

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Cassper Nyovest took to his Instagram page to appreciate his baby mama, Thobeka Majozi. The rapper posted a picture of the stunner alongside a heartwarming tribute.

Sunday, 8 May, saw people from all walks of life flocking to social media to share tear-jerking messages to their mothers, wives and mother figures on the special day. Cassper Nyovest joined in the trend with a sweet message to Majozi.

The Mama I Made It hitmaker said he appreciates the excellent job that his baby mama is doing in raising their son, Khotso. He wrote:

"Happy Mother's day Mama ka boy. You're raising the most beautiful boy in the world. Love you forever."

Source: Briefly News