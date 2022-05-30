South African hip-hop star Cassper Nyovest showed off his close friendship with Carpo More as they trained together on a track field

Cassper Nyovest took to his social media to celebrate the man he calls his brother, Carpo, as they were preparing for one of the rapper's latest projects

Cassper's followers appreciated the bromance as many gushed over their friendship and how they always support each other

Cassper Nyovest's best friend is social media personality Solomon More, better known as Carpo. The two have been through a lot together and consider each other brothers.

Carpo has been in Cassper Nyovest's life since he first started making waves in the music industry.

Cassper Nyovest and Carpo have been friends for 20 years because they do everything together. Image: Instagram/@carpomore

Cassper Nyovest and Carpo have a 20-year-old friendship

Cassper recently took to his Instagram to give his followers a sneak peek into his best friend, Carpo, helping him to prepare for a shoot. Cassper says the two have been friends for 20 years.

In the video, the two best friends are working out together. Cassper explained that they have been friends for so long, and Carpo is his "brother for life" because they have always done everything together. Cassper wrote:

"We win together, we lose together, we gain weight together and most importantly, we train together!"

Cassper Nyovest's supporters love his bromance with Carpo

Twin brothers, the Major League Djz, related to Casspers's caption as they commented:

"We ride together, we die together , we brothers for life"

Cassper also said that Carpo was helping him prepare to shoot for a TV advert for a brand the rapper owns.

Fans celebrated the two's friendship and were quick to guess an array of Cassper's brands. Most guessed it would be an ad for the rapper's spirit brand, Billiato.

@anele_b_jafta commented:

"Please show the whole video of the 100m sprint I want to see something. Having a friend for that long is a blessing indeed, mine is 35yrs of brotherhood."

@bobo_sway commented:

"You Shooting a T.V. Advert for either @rootoffame or @billiato1 so I'm guessing. God Bless @carpomore."

@jonathan_maseko5452 commented:

"Let me guess there's another brand you are opening, under one of the two we know. It may be an energy drink if it's under @billiato1 or it's a gym kit if it's under @rootoffame. Much Love.Peace and happiness to big bro."

